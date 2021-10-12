National T20 Cup 2021: Semi-Final 1, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern - Predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will play Northern in the first semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2021 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished atop the table in this season’s National T20 Cup. Northern, on the other hand, occupy the fourth spot. The top four teams interestingly have the same number of points but are separated due to their net run rates.

Both teams played their final league match of the National T20 Cup 2021 against each other. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern by 92 runs in that fixture. The former side batted first and posted 207 runs on the board, courtesy of a century from Kamran Ghulam.

In reply, Northern were bowled out for just 115 runs in 18.4 overs. This will create a major dent in their momentum right before the semi-final clash of the National T20 Cup 2021.

Match Details

Match: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, 1st semi-final, National T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 12th, 2021, Tuesday, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Weather Report

The conditions are suitable for a game of cricket without any rain interruptions. The temperature will vary between 32 to 40 degrees Celsius, making it hot and humid.

Pitch Report

The last few matches have seen many high-scoring games, and it has been a good batting surface. In the last five games, teams batting first have won thrice, while teams defending have won twice, making it an even contest.

Predicted Playing XIs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Kamran Ghulam set up the game for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a scintillating unbeaten 64-ball 110 the last time they met Northern. Skipper Iftikhar Ahmed also blasted a 26-ball 54. Imran Khan, Asif Afridi and Khalid Usman picked up two wickets each.

Predicted XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed (c), Kamran Ghulam, Nabi Gul, Asif Afridi, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Imran, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal.

Northern

Rohail Nazir, with 34, and Umar Amin, with 23, were the only significant run-scorers in a disappointing batting performance for Northern in their last game against Khyper Pakhtunkhwa. Northern will need to put that defeat behind them, ahead of this semi-final, and regroup quickly.

Predicted XI: Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin (c), Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir (wk), Nauman Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Aamer Jamal, Zaman Khan/Aaqib Liaqat, Mubashir Khan.

Match Prediction

Having beaten Northern by a hefty margin in the previous game, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa enter this semi-final clash of the National T20 Cup as favorites. Both teams are level on points and it promises to be an interesting battle.

However, coming on the back of a big win against the same opponents will give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the edge. With a place in the finals at stake, both teams will look to play their best cricket.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Pakistan's YouTube channel

Edited by Anantaajith Ra