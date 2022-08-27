National T20 Cup 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to host the 20th edition of the National T20 Cup, starting on Tuesday, August 30.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will enter the competition as defending champions after defeating Central Punjab in the previous season’s final. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had an impressive run under Khalid Usman's leadership, winning the last couple of seasons.

The runners-up of the previous season, Central Punjab, will be led by Faheem Ashraf.

The National T20 Cup will be hosted in two legs, with one at the Pindi Cricket Stadium while the other one will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Sindh and Southern Punjab will start the proceedings on the first day of the season.

National T20 Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 30, Tuesday

Sindh vs Southern Punjab, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Central Punjab, 2.00 pm

August 31, Wednesday

Northern vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.00 pm

September 1, Thursday

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, 9.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, 2.00 pm

September 2, Friday

Balochistan vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 4, Sunday

Central Punjab vs Northern, 9.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh, 2.00 pm

September 5, Monday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Northern, 2.00 pm

September 6, Tuesday

Central Punjab vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Northern vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 7, Wednesday

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9.30 am

Sindh vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 10, Saturday

Northern vs Sindh, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Central Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 11, Sunday

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9.30 am

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, 2.00 pm

September 12, Monday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, 3.00 pm

Balochistan vs Sindh, 7.30 pm

September 13, Tuesday

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, 3.00 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh, 7.30 pm

September 15, Thursday

Balochistan vs Northern, 3.00 pm

Central Punjab vs Sindh, 7.30 pm

September 16, Friday

Central Punjab vs Northern, 3.00 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, 7.30 pm

September 17, Saturday

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3.00 pm

Northern vs Southern Punjab, 7.30 pm

September 18, Sunday

Semi Final 1, 3.00 pm

Semi Final 2, 7.30 pm

September 19, Monday

Final, 7.30 pm

National T20 Cup 2022: Live streaming details

The Pakistan Cricket YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournamnet.

National T20 Cup 2022: Squads

Balochistan

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast

Yasir Shah (c), Shan Masood (vc), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akif Javed, Ali Waqas, Amad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah (wk), Hussain Talat, Junaid Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Junaid and Sajjad Ali.

Central Punjab

England v Pakistan - Vitality International Twenty20

Faheem Ashraf (c), Abdullah Shafique (vc), Ahmed Shehzad, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Asfand, Hunain Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Junaid Ali (wk), Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Faizan, Qasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir and Wahab Riaz.

Northern

Usman Shinwari during Pakistan Nets Session

Umar Amin (c), Ali Imran (vc), Aamer Jamal, Hassan Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Nasir Nawaz, Rohail Nazir (wk), Salman Irshad, Shoaib Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Umer Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Zaman Khan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Kamran Ghulam (vc), Adil Amin, Aamer Azmat, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Israrullah, Maaz khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan and Sahibzada Farhan.

Sindh

England v Pakistan - NatWest International T20

Saud Shakeel (c), Mir Hamza (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Asif Mahmood, Danish Aziz, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rumman Raees, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Syed Faraz Ali, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Zameer.

Southern Punjab

Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Hasan Ali (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Ahmad Bashir, Ali Majid, Amir Yamin, Faisal Akram, Hassan Khan, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Moinuddin, Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, Sharoon Siraj, Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

