Barana Aute Warriors, Champagne Reef Divers, Indian River Rowers, Sari Sari Sunrisers, The Valley Hikers and Titou Gorge Splashers are the six teams set to feature in the 2023 edition of the Dream11 Nature Isle T10 Series.

The tournament will be held in a double-round robin format with all the teams facing each other twice in the competition. The top four teams will secure a place in the knockouts, while the summit clash is scheduled to take place on Friday (June 9).

All the matches of the Dream11 Nature Isle T10 Series 2023 will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica, West Indies.

Nature Isle T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, May 25

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers, 9:30 PM

Friday, May 26

Champagne Reef Divers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 12:00 AM

The Valley Hikers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM

Saturday, May 27

Champagne Reef Divers vs Indian River Rowers, 12:00 AM

Indian River Rowers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM

Sunday, May 28

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 12:00 AM

Champagne Reef Divers vs The Valley Hikers, 9:30 PM

Monday, May 29

Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 12:00 AM

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, May 30

The Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 12:00 AM

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, May 31

Barana Aute Warriors vs Indian River Rowers, 12:00 AM

The Valley Hikers vs Indian River Rowers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, June 1

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 12:00 AM

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers, 9:30 PM

Friday, June 2

The Valley Hikers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 12:00 AM

Indian River Rowers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers, 9:30 PM

Saturday, June 3

Titou Gorge Splashers vs The Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM

Titou Gorge Splashers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 9:30 PM

Sunday, June 4

Indian River Rowers vs Champagne Reef Divers, 12:00 AM

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM

Monday, June 5

Champagne Reef Divers vs The Valley Hikers, 12:00 AM

Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, June 6

The Valley Hikers vs Barana Aute Warriors, 12:00 AM

Qualifier 1, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, June 7

Eliminator, 12:00 AM

Qualifier 2, 9:30 PM

Thursday, June 8

Exhibition match, 9:30 PM

Friday, June 9

Finals, 12:15 AM

Nature Isle T10 2023: Live streaming details

The live streaming of the Dream11 Nature Isle T10 Series 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website. All the fans in India can purchase a tour pass for INR 59/- to catch all the action from this exciting tournament.

Nature Isle T10 2023: Full Squads

Titou Gorge Splashers

Casimir Benjamin, Dionnie Rolle, Savio Anselm, Keron Cottoy, Malakai Xavier, Niall Payne, Jerlani Robinson (Wk), Tyrone Theophile (Wk), John Matthew, Kharmal Hamilton, Redhead Nicklaus, Sebastien Brumant, Shane Shillingford, Vivian Titre

Sari Sari Sunrisers

Darrin Toussaint, Ethan Doctrove, Joel Durand, Kofi James, Lesford Lewis, Terrel Toussaint, Jahson Vidal, Shadrack Descartes, Stephan Pascal, Kyne George (Wk), Noelle Leo (Wk), Jedd Joseph, Kirsten Casimir, Tyrese LeBlanc

The Valley Hikers

Brian Joseph, Desron Maloney, Junior Jervier, Kyle Cabey, Delaney Alexander, Jamie James, Kevin James (c), Ryshon Williams, Ajanim Tavernier (Wk), Yawani Regis (Wk), Akan Edwards, Jason Lamothe, Lex Magloire

Barana Aute Warriors

Delroy Liverpool, Johnnel Eugene, Junior Henry, Erwin Burton, Kishawn Viville, Kurtney Anselm, Nickson Athanaze, Gian Benjamin, Clement Marcellin, Dylan Joseph, Fabien Benjamin, Gilon Tyson, Mervin Matthew

Indian River Rowers

Dorian John, Odiamar Honore, Rick James (Wk), Jesse Marcellin, Kavem Hodge, Kimanie Henry, Ryan John, Stephen Naitram (Wk), Tahj Tavernier (Wk), Alvinison Jolly, Daneal Dupigny, Elton Mark, Lee Louisy, Vincent Lewis

Champagne Reef Divers

Cody Peltier, Edmund Morancie, Jahseon Alexander, Jervon Raphael, Rahkeem Cornwall, Sharkeem Thomas, Sherwin Labassiere, Tej Daniel, Leniko Boucher (Wk), Sherlon George (Wk), Kyron Phillip, Micah Joseph, Shaheim Ceasar.

