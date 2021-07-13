2002 Natwest final: Did you know Yuvraj Singh wanted to do the shirt wave with Sourav Ganguly?

If Yuvraj Singh had his way, he would have been waving the shirt with Sourav Ganguly in the Lord's Balcony on July 13, 2002, celebrating India's historic win against England in the Natwest Trophy final.

Zaheer Khan knocked off the winning runs and the skipper took off his shirt in the Lord's balcony to celebrate the win in style.

Chasing 326 to win, India were pegged back with the scoreboard reading 146 for 5 and young guns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif at the crease. The duo put on a 121-run stand to keep India in the hunt.

Although Yuvraj was dismissed for 69, Kaif shepherded the tailenders to help India cross the finish line with two wickets and three balls to spare. He struck a classy 87* off 75 balls.

When Yuvraj Singh wanted to do a Sourav Ganguly

In his book, 'The Test of My Life', Singh recounts the incident where he wanted to remove his shirt with Sourav Ganguly, but was stopped by Rahul Dravid from doing so.

In the pictures section of the autobiography, a picture of Yuvraj Singh celebrating can be seen. He quotes the image:

"Natwest Final at Lords, 2002. I so wanted to remove my T-shirt like Sourav Ganguly, but Rahul Dravid stopped me."

A screengrab from Yuvraj SIngh's book: 'The Test of My Life'

BCCI shares a clip of the priceless moment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (July 13) shared the winning moment from the historic clash.

"#OnThisDay in 2002. Lord's, London. A moment to remember for #TeamIndia as the @SGanguly99-led unit beat England to win the NatWest Series Final," the tweet read.

You can view the post below:

#OnThisDay in 2002 📍 Lord's, London



A moment to remember for #TeamIndia as the @SGanguly99-led unit beat England to win the NatWest Series Final. 🏆 👏 pic.twitter.com/OapFSWe2kk — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2021

Earlier, Ganguly and Virender Sehwag had given India a brisk start, but England made a comeback with some quick wickets to dent the top order. Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Mongia were dismissed cheaply.

Batting first, the visitors notched 325/5, which at the time was considered a mammoth target. Guess Yuvraj and Kaif had other plans.

