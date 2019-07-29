2019 Vitality Blast: Top three batting performances of the day

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 52 // 29 Jul 2019, 13:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Martin Guptill

The 10th day of the 2019 Vitality Blast saw some brilliant batting by international stars. Their performances stood out and their displays lit up the competition as they enthralled the audiences by wielding their willow adroitly. Moving forward, the belligerent innings could keep them in good stead, both for the tournament and for the upcoming international assignments.

Thus, through this article, we would take a look at the top batting performances from the 10th day of the 2019 Vitality Blast:

#3 Babar Azam (Somerset)

Babar Azam impressed one and all with his shot making and played another superlative knock. The Pakistan batsman played fearless cricket and took on the Sussex bowlers.

Babar showed his class and reached his fifty off 32 balls. Tom Banton and Azam added 96 runs for the opening wicket. The latter continued to make batting look easy but he was finally dismissed by Rashid Khan after having scored 83 off 50 balls with 10 fours and 2 sixes. Despite his efforts, Somerset lost the match by 13 runs.

#2 Alex Carey (Sussex)

Alex CareyS

Alex Carey produced an excellent batting display for Sussex in his debut T20 Blast match against Somerset. Carey came in after the fall of Luke Wright with the score reading 32 for 2. The left-handed batsman played with positive intent and impressed everyone with his stroke play.

The Australian hit 7 fours and 4 sixes during his innings of 78. Courtesy his innings, Sussex made 184 for 8 in 20 overs. Sussex eventually beat Somerset by 13 runs.

#1 Martin Guptill (Worcestershire)

New Zealand opener, Martin Guptill was in sensational form during his side, Worcestershire's match against Durham at County Ground, Worcester on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 182, Guptill led the way with a fierce batting display and reached his fifty off just 18 balls. He joined hands with his opening partner, Rikki Wessels to hunt down the total with ease. The Worcester openers added 148 runs in 8.5 overs and Guptill remained not out on 86 off 31 balls with 3 fours and 10 sixes. Worcestershire won the match by 9 wickets and with a whopping 47 balls to spare.