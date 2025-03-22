NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

National Cadet Corps (NCC) Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025 is all set to be played from March 24 to April 9. The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima will host all 33 games (including knockouts) of the tournament.
Kalimpong Falcons, Darjeeling Unstoppables, Alipurduar Thunders, Jhargram Firebolts, Purba Medinipur Dragons and Combined Avengers are the six teams participating in the tournament.
The competition will be conducted in a double round-robin format, with all the teams playing the other five sides twice. The top four teams after completion of the league stage will qualify for the knockouts.
In the last edition, Purba Medinipur Dragons emerged as the winners, beating Alipurduar Thunders in the final.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025.
NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)
Monday, March 24
Match 1 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 9am
Match 2 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Jhargram Firebolts, 1pm
Tuesday, March 25
Match 3 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 9am
Match 4 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Combined Avengers, 1pm
Wednesday, March 26
Match 5 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Pubra Medinipur Dragons, 9am
Match 6 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Combined Avengers, 1pm
Thursday, March 27
Match 7 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Jhargram Firebolts, 9am
Match 8 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Alipurduar Thunders, 1pm
Friday, March 28
Match 9 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 9am
Match 10 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Combined Avengers, 1pm
Saturday, March 29
Match 11 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 9am
Match 12 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Combined Avengers, 1pm
Sunday, March 30
Match 13 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Jhargram Firebolts, 9am
Match 14 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Alipurduar Thunders, 1pm
Monday, March 31
Match 15 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Combined Avengers, 9am
Match 16 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm
Tuesday, April 1
Match 17 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Jhargram Firebolts, 9am
Match 18 - Combined Avengers vs Kalimpong Falcons, 1pm
Wednesday, April 2
Match 19 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Alipurduar Thunders, 9am
Match 20 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Kalimpong Falcons, 1pm
Thursday, April 3
Match 21 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Alipurduar Thunders, 9am
Match 22 - Combined Avengers vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm
Friday, April 4
Match 23 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Kalimpong Falcons, 9am
Match 24 - Combined Avengers vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 1pm
Saturday, April 5
Match 25 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Kalimpong Falcons, 9am
Match 26 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm
Sunday, April 6
Match 27 - Combined Avenges vs Alipurduar Thunders, 9am
Match 28 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm
Monday, April 7
Match 29 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Kalimpong Falcons, 9am
Match 30 - Combined Avengers vs Jhargram Firebolts, 1pm
Tuesday, April 8
Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 9am
Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1pm
Wednesday, April 9
Final, 1pm
NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested viewers can purchase a match or the tournament pass to enjoy the live action.
NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads
Jhargam Firebolts
Suman Ghosal, Tanmay Ghosh, Tuhin Das, Dipankar Mahata, Jaydeep Mahata, Raktim Manna, Srinath Routh (wk), Sushen Namata (wk), Biswanil Dutta, Deep Sengupta, Furgail Hembram, Naren Dalai, Ramkrishna Murmu, Somnath Das.
Purba Medinipur Dragons
Gourab Rath, Sankar Panigrahi, Sany Barh, Subhajit Jana, Apurba Giri, Kundan Hutait, Pritam Shah, Rohit Mondal, Shoumik Shee, Rahul Jha (wk), Subha Guchhait (wk), Akash Jana, Bikash Patra, Ritwik Guchhait.
Combined Avengers
Abhijit Chakraborty, Mohammad Wasim, Satadal Biswas, Tanmay Sarkar, Ani Bhowmick, Debasish Banik, Krishnendu Halder, Samrat Sarkar, Dipu Majumder (wk), Surajit Mondal (wk), Arijit Murmu, Dwaipayan Sarkar, Hritabrata Mahato.
Kalimpong Falcons
Bishal Tamang, Nigel Tamang, Sailesh Shankar, Sajal Chettri, Akib Alam, Dichen Lepcha, Hubert Lepcha, Rahul Mahato, Nima Tamang (wk), Alwis Sunam, Bibek Sharma, Bishal Bhandari, Saurav Rai, Yogen Thapa.
Darjeeling Unstoppables
K Chhetri, M Rizwan, S Gahatraj, N Rai, P Biswakarma, S Ali, U Bishwakarma, K Mallay, R Saha, M Subba, N Chhetri, B Sharma, O Ali, S Rai, R Sharma, S Subba.
Alipurduar Thunders
D Karjee, M Paswan, S Ray, T Das, A Akash, A Raha, R Barman, R Jaiswal, S Sharma, S Barman, D Roy, S Basfore, S Biswas, S Mali.
