NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

National Cadet Corps (NCC) Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025 is all set to be played from March 24 to April 9. The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima will host all 33 games (including knockouts) of the tournament.

Kalimpong Falcons, Darjeeling Unstoppables, Alipurduar Thunders, Jhargram Firebolts, Purba Medinipur Dragons and Combined Avengers are the six teams participating in the tournament.

The competition will be conducted in a double round-robin format, with all the teams playing the other five sides twice. The top four teams after completion of the league stage will qualify for the knockouts.

In the last edition, Purba Medinipur Dragons emerged as the winners, beating Alipurduar Thunders in the final.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025.

NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, March 24

Match 1 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 9am

Match 2 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Jhargram Firebolts, 1pm

Tuesday, March 25

Match 3 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 9am

Match 4 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Combined Avengers, 1pm

Wednesday, March 26

Match 5 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Pubra Medinipur Dragons, 9am

Match 6 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Combined Avengers, 1pm

Thursday, March 27

Match 7 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Jhargram Firebolts, 9am

Match 8 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Alipurduar Thunders, 1pm

Friday, March 28

Match 9 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 9am

Match 10 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Combined Avengers, 1pm

Saturday, March 29

Match 11 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 9am

Match 12 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Combined Avengers, 1pm

Sunday, March 30

Match 13 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Jhargram Firebolts, 9am

Match 14 - Kalimpong Falcons vs Alipurduar Thunders, 1pm

Monday, March 31

Match 15 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Combined Avengers, 9am

Match 16 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm

Tuesday, April 1

Match 17 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Jhargram Firebolts, 9am

Match 18 - Combined Avengers vs Kalimpong Falcons, 1pm

Wednesday, April 2

Match 19 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Alipurduar Thunders, 9am

Match 20 - Darjeeling Unstoppables vs Kalimpong Falcons, 1pm

Thursday, April 3

Match 21 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Alipurduar Thunders, 9am

Match 22 - Combined Avengers vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm

Friday, April 4

Match 23 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Kalimpong Falcons, 9am

Match 24 - Combined Avengers vs Purba Medinipur Dragons, 1pm

Saturday, April 5

Match 25 - Alipurduar Thunders vs Kalimpong Falcons, 9am

Match 26 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm

Sunday, April 6

Match 27 - Combined Avenges vs Alipurduar Thunders, 9am

Match 28 - Jhargram Firebolts vs Darjeeling Unstoppables, 1pm

Monday, April 7

Match 29 - Purba Medinipur Dragons vs Kalimpong Falcons, 9am

Match 30 - Combined Avengers vs Jhargram Firebolts, 1pm

Tuesday, April 8

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 9am

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 1pm

Wednesday, April 9

Final, 1pm

NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested viewers can purchase a match or the tournament pass to enjoy the live action.

NCC Kolkata T20 Tournament 2025: Full Squads

Jhargam Firebolts

Suman Ghosal, Tanmay Ghosh, Tuhin Das, Dipankar Mahata, Jaydeep Mahata, Raktim Manna, Srinath Routh (wk), Sushen Namata (wk), Biswanil Dutta, Deep Sengupta, Furgail Hembram, Naren Dalai, Ramkrishna Murmu, Somnath Das.

Purba Medinipur Dragons

Gourab Rath, Sankar Panigrahi, Sany Barh, Subhajit Jana, Apurba Giri, Kundan Hutait, Pritam Shah, Rohit Mondal, Shoumik Shee, Rahul Jha (wk), Subha Guchhait (wk), Akash Jana, Bikash Patra, Ritwik Guchhait.

Combined Avengers

Abhijit Chakraborty, Mohammad Wasim, Satadal Biswas, Tanmay Sarkar, Ani Bhowmick, Debasish Banik, Krishnendu Halder, Samrat Sarkar, Dipu Majumder (wk), Surajit Mondal (wk), Arijit Murmu, Dwaipayan Sarkar, Hritabrata Mahato.

Kalimpong Falcons

Bishal Tamang, Nigel Tamang, Sailesh Shankar, Sajal Chettri, Akib Alam, Dichen Lepcha, Hubert Lepcha, Rahul Mahato, Nima Tamang (wk), Alwis Sunam, Bibek Sharma, Bishal Bhandari, Saurav Rai, Yogen Thapa.

Darjeeling Unstoppables

K Chhetri, M Rizwan, S Gahatraj, N Rai, P Biswakarma, S Ali, U Bishwakarma, K Mallay, R Saha, M Subba, N Chhetri, B Sharma, O Ali, S Rai, R Sharma, S Subba.

Alipurduar Thunders

D Karjee, M Paswan, S Ray, T Das, A Akash, A Raha, R Barman, R Jaiswal, S Sharma, S Barman, D Roy, S Basfore, S Biswas, S Mali.

