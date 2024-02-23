NCF Women's T20 Invitational 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) is all set to host the NCF Women's T20 Invitational tournament, starting on Sunday, February 25. A total of four teams will take part in the campaign namely Tanzania Women, Rwanda Women, Nigeria Women, and Sierra Leone Women.

Nigeria Women will enter this year's competition as defending champions after they defeated Rwanda Women by nine runs in the previous edition’s grand finale. Sierra Leone Women defeated Cameroon Women in the third-place playoff.

Each team will play the other side twice in a double round-robin format. The top-ranked side at the end of the campaign will be declared the winner of the series.

Cameroon Women, who made their debut, in the previous year, will not be a part of the campaign this year. Gambia Women will also not take part in this year's campaign due to personal reasons.

Gisele Ishimwe of Rwanda Women ended last year's campaign as the leading run-scorer, amassing 128 runs. Henriette Ishimwe bagged 10 wickets for Rwanda Women to secure the top spot in the bowling standings.

NCF Women's T20 Invitational 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Timings are in IST)

February 25, Sunday

Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women, 2:45 PM

Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women, 6:45 PM

February 26, Monday

Tanzania Women vs Nigeria Women, 2:45 PM

Rwanda Women vs Sierra Leone Women, 6:45 PM

February 27, Wednesday

Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women, 2:45 PM

Sierra Leone Women vs Tanzania Women, 6:45 PM

February 29, Thursday

Tanzania Women vs Rwanda Women, 2:45 PM

Nigeria Women vs Sierra Leone Women, 6:45 PM

March 2, Saturday

Rwanda Women vs Sierra Leone Women, 2:45 PM

Tanzania Women vs Nigeria Women, 6:45 PM

March 3, Sunday

Sierra Leone Women vs Tanzania Women, 2:45 PM

Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women, 6:45 PM

NCF Women's T20 Invitational 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will livestream the NCF Women's T20 Invitational 2024 competition. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign for fans in India.

NCF Women's T20 Invitational 2024: Full Squads

Nigeria Women

Adeshola Adekunle, Esther Sandy, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Blessing Etim (c), Esther Odunayo, Favour Eseigbe, Lillian Udeh, Salome Sunday, Victory Igbinedion, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Lucky Piety (wk), Sarah Etim (wk), Annointed Akhigbe, Christabel Chukwuonye, Peculiar Agboya, and Rachael Samson.

Rwanda Women

Alice Ikuzwe, Rosine Irera, Sifa Ingabire, Belise Murekatete, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana (c), Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze (wk), Merveille Uwase (wk), Clarisse Umutoniwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Sylvia Usabyimana, and Zurufat Ishimwe.

Sierra Leone Women

Celina Bull, Fatmata Parkinson, Jane Newland, Linda Bull, Marie Turay, Mary Kamara, Patricia Pratt, Ramatu Turay, Theresa Tommy, Aminata Kamara, Ann Kamara, Fatu Pessima, Hussainatu Sawanneh, Isha Quee, Zainab Kamara (wk), Alice Fillie, Hassanatu Sawaneh, Janet Kowa, and Mary Sheriff.

Tanzania Women

Hudaa Omary, Mwanaidi Ammy, Neema Pius, Saum Mtae, Adolphina Sylvester, Aisha Mohamed, Perice Kamunya, Rahima Kibwana, Tabu Omary, Saumu Hussein (wk), Agnes Qwele, Josephine Ulrik, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Saidat Mbaki, Sheila Kizito, and Sophia Jerome.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App