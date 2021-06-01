When and where to watch Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series?

The three-match Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series will begin on June 2 in Utrecht, Netherlands. Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd will play host to this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

It will be the first series for the Dutch under this new league. Ireland, meanwhile, will play their third series, having previously squared off against England and Afghanistan, recording one victory in six games.

📺 Het Nederlandse nationale mannen cricketteam speelt op woensdag 2, vrijdag 4 en maandag 7 juni vanaf 10:30 uur tegen @cricketireland in Utrecht.



🟠 Support Oranje tijdens hun eerste #CWCSuperLeague serie door live te kijken op @ZiggoSport !#CricketNL #NEDvIRE pic.twitter.com/oQItwRajWJ — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 31, 2021

The Netherlands will be keen to open their campaign with a victory. Last month, the Dutch team played two ODIs against Scotland, winning one and losing one.

The Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series should be a closely-contested one. Both teams have some big names in their squads. With the series set to begin soon, here's a look at the full schedule of the tour.

1st ODI - June 2, 2:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - June 4, 2:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

3rd ODI - June 7, 2:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

FanCode will live stream the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series in India

The visitors will try their best to earn as many points as possible in the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series

FanCode has acquired the rights to live stream the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series in India. Fans will have to buy a pass worth ₹15 to watch the first ODI of this series.

Currently, FanCode has a 52% discount offer for the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series. If fans wish to buy the pass for the entire series, they will have to pay only a fee of ₹29. The original price of the pass for the three ODIs is ₹60.

📡: LIVESTREAM



We’ve just had word that the World Cup Super League ODI series between Netherlands and Ireland will be available to watch in Ireland via: https://t.co/goZrru5OOF#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/nuLNfKcle9 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 31, 2021

Fans in Ireland can enjoy live streaming of these three matches on Cricket Nederland YouTube channel.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

Ireland: Cricket Nederland YouTube Chennal (Live Streaming)

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.