NED vs IRE 1st ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match between Netherlands and Ireland?

European powerhouses Netherlands and Ireland face off at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on June 2 in the first of three ODIs.

Netherlands made a much-awaited return to international ODI cricket in May, after a hiatus of almost two years. Taking on Scotland in a two-match ODI series, the Dutchmen won the first game by 14 runs but fell short in the second by six wickets to concede the advantage.

With a young, inexperienced team led by veteran all-rounder Pieter Seelaar, Netherlands will have an eye on upsetting their much more fancied opponents in their first taste of action in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

On the other hand, Ireland have been active in international cricket recently and are slowly building a reputation as a side that cannot be taken lightly. Since gaining Test status in 2017, they have steadily risen up the ranks by fighting hard against the best teams in the world.

However, unfortunately for Andy Balbirnie's side, they haven't won any of their last four ODI series. West Indies beat them 3-0 at the turn of the decade, before the first leg of international cricket in the post-pandemic era saw England vanquish the Irish 2-1. Ireland drew a two-match series against the United Arab Emirates at the start of 2021 and were then whitewashed 3-0 by Afghanistan in the same month.

Although form isn't on their side, Ireland have a superior head-to-head record against their European rivals. Seven of the ten matches Netherlands and Ireland have played against each other in ODI cricket have ended in favor of the latter, with one ending without a result.

Netherlands vs Ireland 2021: 1st ODI Match Prediction

Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI Match Prediction

Ireland are the definite favorites heading into this game, not only because of the stars in their squad but also due to their relatively higher activity in international cricket.

With Andy Balbirnie at the helm of affairs and experienced professionals like Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield and Paul Stirling part of the side, the Men in Green have a solid batting line-up. Stirling has an excellent record against Netherlands with almost 300 runs at an average of 47.66, while former Ireland captain Porterfield has 328.

Gareth Delany and Harry Tector add youthful exuberance to the team, whose bowling attack features well-known names like Andy McBrine, George Dockrell and Mark Adair.

Netherlands, meanwhile, are heavily dependent on their captain Pieter Seelaar to come up with the goods in both departments. Max O'Dowd has been nothing short of spectacular since his introduction to ODI cricket, but the team lacks experience and veteran leadership.

Not much is known about the wicket at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, which has never hosted an ODI match before. But the two T20Is that have been played at the venue yielded low-scoring encounters, hinting that the inexperienced Netherlands batting lineup might have too much on its plate.

And while Netherlands can't be counted out of this encounter, Ireland are predicted to get the better of the Oranje, who have never beaten their opponents on home soil.

Prediction: Ireland to win

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better serve your cricket needs.