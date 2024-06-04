NED vs NEP Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 4, 2024

The Netherlands (NED) will be up against Nepal (NEP) in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 4, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

After defeating Nepal in the Tri-Nation 2024 final, the Netherlands have been in poor form recently, having lost three out of their last four T20Is. However, they have a fine head-to-head record against Nepal in T20Is, winning six out of 11 matches.

On the other hand, Nepal played their last T20I in the ACC Premier Cup 2024. They were undefeated in four games in the group stage but UAE (United Arab Emirates) defeated them in the semi-finals.

With both teams aiming for supremacy, they are gearing up for a competitive showdown.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming NED vs NEP Dream11 match.

#3 Vivian Kingma (NED) - 7.0 credits

South Africa v Netherlands - 2nd One Day International

Vivian Kingma is a right-arm pacer of the Netherlands who can be a threat to the opposition’s lineup. He has claimed 20 wickets in 18 T20Is, including 12 wickets in the last nine games.

Vivian has taken four wickets in the last three games against Nepal. Thus, he will be a great differential pick in your NED vs NEP Dream11 teams.

#2 Max O'Dowd (NED) - 7.5 credits

Australia v Netherlands - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Max O'Dowd is a right-handed opening batter from the Netherlands who has the potential to score big runs in the top order. He has scored 1774 runs in 66 matches at an average of 29.56.

Max has been in fine form in the last six games, scoring 193 runs at an average of 32.16. He will be eyeing to put up a similar show in the upcoming NED vs NEP match.

#1 Michael Levitt (NED) - 7.0 credits

Michael Levitt of Netherlands (Credits: X / CricketNep)

Michael Levitt is another Netherlands opener who made his T20I debut this year. He has smashed 349 runs in nine matches at an excellent average of 43.62 and strike rate of 156.50.

Levitt has scored a century and two half-centuries so far. He will look forward to continuing his sublime form in the upcoming game and proving lethal.

