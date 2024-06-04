NED vs NEP Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Netherlands vs Nepal 2024 T20 World Cup match

Netherlands will take on Nepal in match number seven of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, June 4. The Group D match will begin at 9:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The Dutch side pulled off the biggest upset of the 2022 T20 World Cup when they stunned South Africa by 13 runs in the Super 12 match at the Adelaide Oval, knocking the Proteas out of the competition. They defeated UAE and Namibia in the group stage to enter the Super 12. Before upsetting South Africa, Netherlands also registered a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe.

Nepal featured in the T20 World Cup in 2014. They hammered Hong Kong by 80 runs in the group stage and also registered a close win against Afghanistan, but failed to progress to the next round. They come in with a lot more experience this time and there will be no pushovers.

Netherlands vs Nepal head-to-head record in T20s

There is nothing much to choose in the head-to-head record between the two sides. Netherlands and Nepal have met 12 times in the T20I format, with the former winning six matches and the latter five.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 12

Matches won by Netherlands: 6

Matches won by Nepal: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 1

Netherlands vs Nepal head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Netherlands and Nepal have never met in the T20 World Cup before. Considering how tough Group D is, both sides will be keen to register a win on Tuesday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by Netherlands: N/A

Matches won by Nepal: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 Netherlands vs Nepal T20I matches

Netherlands have won three of the last five matches played between the two sides, while Nepal have won the other two. The teams last met in the Nepal Triangular Series in March this year. The Dutch side won the final in Kirtipur by four wickets.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between Netherlands and Nepal.

Netherlands (189/6) beat Nepal (184/8) by 4 wickets, Mar 5, 2024

Nepal (121/4) beat Netherlands (120) by 6 wickets, Mar 2, 2024

Netherlands (184/4) beat Nepal (182/8) by 2 runs, Feb 28, 2024

Nepal (238/3) beat Netherlands (96) by 142 runs, Apr 24 2021

Netherlands (209/7) beat Nepal (206/6) by 3 wickets, Apr 20, 2021

