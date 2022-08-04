NED vs NZ Prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

The Netherlands will face New Zealand in a T20I series at home, starting on August 4. The series comprises of two games, with bother encounters set to take place at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague.

The Netherlands have had a decent run in the shortest format in recent times. They competed in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 and finished as runners-up, losing to Zimbabwe in the final. However, the Netherlands qualified for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. They have looked a solid side but it will be a challenge when they face the upbeat Kiwis on Thursday.

New Zealand, on the other hand, faced Scotland in a limited-overs series. They were clinical as they clean-swept the two-match T20I series and followed it by winning the lone ODI to complete a whitewash on the Scottish side. Most of the regular members are missing from the squad. However, the side look a solid unit and will fancy their chances of getting an early lead in the series against Scotland.

Both the Netherlands and New Zealand have been in good form and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion when they face each other in the T20I series starting from August 4.

Will the Netherlands (NED) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

The Netherlands have been firing in unison in the shortest format and will look to recreate their performances in recent times while facing the Kiwis at home. They have a number of exciting players on their side and if they play to their potential, they can certainly beat the Kiwis.

New Zealand have been in sensational form in white-ball cricket in recent times. They are yet to lose a game on this Europe tour and have won nine games on the trot. The side will be high on confidence and certainly start as favorites. The Black Caps have a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they start the T20I series against the Netherlands on a winning note.

Prediction: New Zealand (NZ) to win this encounter

