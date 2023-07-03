NED vs OMN Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

The Netherlands (NED) and Oman (OMN) are set to face each other in the Super Sixes match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, July 3. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

Led by Scott Edwards, the Netherlands are currently placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.560. They are in a must-win position in a bid to advance to the World Cup to be played in India later this year from October 5 to November 19.

They had a great chance of beating Sri Lanka after restricting the opposition to a below-par score. However, the Dutch team ended up losing the match by 21 runs. Scott Edwards scored a half-century and tried his heart out, but his efforts didn't yield the desired result. A defeat will knock the Netherlands out of the competition.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, on the other hand, are already out of the competition. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.139. They will now be looking to be party spoilers for the Netherlands.

Oman gave a tough fight to hosts Zimbabwe in their previous game, but ended up losing by 14 runs. Kashyap Prajapati scored a hundred, but his efforts went in vain. Oman scored in excess of 300 and gave Zimbabwe a run for their money.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - NED vs OMN Prediction: Can Netherlands keep alive hopes of World Cup berth?

Netherlands will go into the match as firm favorites. They will be desperate to secure victory and stay in contention for a berth in the World Cup. They will fancy their chances against Oman, who have not tasted a lot of success in recent times.

Prediction: Netherlands to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

