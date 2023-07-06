NED vs SCO Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Netherlands (NED) and Scotland (SCO) are set to face off in the Super Sixes Match 8 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Thursday, July 6, at 12:30 pm IST. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

With one spot left in the World Cup 2023, two teams, Netherlands and Scotland, are fighting for it. The equation is pretty simple for Scotland. If they win their next game, they will be through to the mega event to be played later this year on Indian soil.

For the Netherlands, the equation is a little more complicated. A win itself would not be enough for a World Cup spot. The Dutch team currently has a net run rate worse than both Scotland and Zimbabwe, who have already been knocked out of the competition.

Netherlands have to beat Scotland by a particular margin to get their net run rate above that of the Scottish team, finish in the top two and qualify for the World Cup. Scott Edwards and Co. missed out on beating Sri Lanka by a whisker, but beat Oman by 74 runs (DLS) in their previous game.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, would be high on confidence after beating both hosts Zimbabwe and the mighty West Indies in the Super Sixes with relative ease. They have been clinical in both their batting and bowling departments throughout the championship.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - NED vs SCO Prediction: Can Netherlands beat Scotland?

Both Netherlands and Scotland have been impressive thus far in the tournament and it is hard to pick an outright winner for the match. Both teams have strong bowling units and the team batting first should come up trumps in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Scotland vs Netherlands match? Scotland Netherlands 0 votes