NED vs USA Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Netherlands (NED) and the United States (USA) are set to lock horns in Match No. 10 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Thursday, June 22. The Takashinga Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

The Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.512. The Dutch team will look to get back to winning as they did not get off to a great start in the tournament. Edwards’s men lost to Craig Ervine’s Zimbabwe by six wickets on June 20.

After being put in to bat first, the Dutch team scored 315 for the loss of six wickets. But then, Sikandar Raza’s brilliance handed them a defeat. Raza scored the fastest (54 balls) ODI hundred by a Zimbabwean batter. Earlier, he also picked up four wickets and registered his career-best figures.

The USA, captained by Monank Patel, are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -0.812 and losses in both of their matches. They will go into the game after losing to Rohit Paudel’s Nepal by six wickets.

After being put in to bat first, USA were bowled out for 207 in 49 overs. Shayan Jahangir scored 100* off 79 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Later, Nepal chased down the target with seven overs to spare.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, NED vs USA Prediction: Can Netherlands make a comeback?

The Netherlands is a much stronger team than the USA on paper and hence, will go into the match as firm favorites. Both teams are yet to register a win and will be looking to get on the board. But it is the Dutch team, which should have the last laugh.

Prediction: Netherlands to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Netherlands vs USA match? Netherlands USA 0 votes