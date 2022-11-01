NED vs ZIM Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Had Craig Ervine's men pulled off an improbable last-over win against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, they'd have been in the semi-final places ahead of the Netherlands vs Zimbabwe clash on Wednesday, November 2.

But Zimbabwe find themselves in fourth place behind India and Bangladesh and will, in all likelihood, need to win both of their remaining Super 12 matches to qualify for the knockouts. Up against a side with no points on the board in the Netherlands, the Chevrons will be keen to take the tournament deep, into the final Super 12 clash against the Men in Blue.

The Netherlands haven't really been close to a win in the Super 12 stage. Yes, Bangladesh beat them by only nine runs, but they were always behind the eight ball in that game. The Dutch were then demolished by India and Pakistan, although Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover gave them some source of joy in the respective games.

The Netherlands are practically only playing for pride right now. That's what they'll look to do at the Adelaide Oval against Zimbabwe, who could keep their positive campaign going by collecting two points.

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between Netherlands and Zimbabwe?

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe's batting success has been directly linked to Sikandar Raza's contributions. The all-rounder has had an excellent T20 World Cup campaign with the ball but has blown hot and cold with the bat, leaving the underperforming middle order with too much to do when he doesn't perform.

Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere have gotten starts but haven't been able to bat through, and despite Sean Williams' recent upturn in form, Zimbabwe's batting unit doesn't wear a confident look at all. The Chevrons have been kept afloat largely by their pacers, with Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava stepping up at crucial junctures.

The Netherlands may be without Bas de Leede, who copped a nasty blow to the face against Pakistan. De Leede is one of their most important players since he bats at No. 3 and often bowls his four-over quota, and they will be further weakened in his potential absence. Even otherwise, though, the Dutch haven't played to their potential in the T20 World Cup.

The Netherlands decided to replace Vikramjit Singh with Stephan Myburgh against Pakistan, and the veteran opener looked expectedly rusty. Max O'Dowd has propped up a batting lineup that probably has captain Scott Edwards batting too low, while the pace attack has been the side's only saving grace.

Glover and Van Meekeren could cause the Zimbabwean batters some problems with their pace, but the Adelaide Oval isn't a ground that has the bounce of the Gabba or the MCG. Spinners might have a bigger role to play on Wednesday, something that will play into Zimbabwe's hands.

The Netherlands are definitely capable of securing their first win of the Super 12 stage, but they've lost three of their last four T20Is against Zimbabwe and enter this contest as the clear underdogs. Ervine might be the happier captain at the end of this T20 World Cup game.

NED vs ZIM Match Prediction: Zimbabwe to win today

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will the Netherlands break their winless Super 12 run on Wednesday? Yes No 0 votes