Neha Dhupia cheers for India with the new Daniel Wellington Cricket Campaign #OurMomentIsNow in Delhi

Neha Dhupia showcased the new Blue Cricket Bayswater watch at the unveiling of the new Daniel Wellington campaign in Delhi

Daniel Wellington, the globally renowned watch brand, known for its detail-oriented and sleek design, is entering the world of Indian Cricket. Since its inception, Daniel Wellington has established itself as one of the fastest growing and most beloved brands in the industry and now teams up with the male face of the brand none other than celebrated actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the Men in blue Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, for their new Cricket Campaign: #OurMomentIsNow.

Entertainment artist and true bred cricket enthusiast, Neha Dhupia joined the celebration and unveiled the new Daniel Wellington Cricket Campaign in Delhi on 31st May. An all new cricket digital video was showcased with the Daniel Wellington limited edition box at Select City Mall. The newly launched box includes a Blue Cricket Bayswater watch for both men and women. The Classic Bayswater is an effortless day-to-evening timepiece that features a black or eggshell-white dial with details in rose gold or silver and a blue strap.

Speaking on the occasion, Neha Dhupia said, "I am really excited to cheer for India with Daniel Wellington, love the unity and the enthusiasm that the nation bleeds for the sport. Daniel Wellington's collaboration is the perfect yin and yang between the robust spirit of cricket and the timelessness of a classically crafted timepiece. Here's wishing Team India all the very best for the World Cup. #OurMomentisNow"

Fans can buy the new Daniel Wellington Limited Edition Box on Danielwellington.com or any of their exclusive stores or at select partner stores.