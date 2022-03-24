NEP vs PNG prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI?

Nepal will host Papua New Guinea (PNG) in a two-match ODI series, starting on March 25. The second game of the series will be played on March 26, Saturday,. Both games will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Both Nepal and Papua New Guinea competed in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. Their last game was against each othe, where Nepal beat PNG comprehensively to end the league on a high.

After being asked to bat first, PNG managed 173-8 in their 50 overs, with captain Assad Vala top-scoring with 45. Kushal Bhurtel (50) and Aarif Sheikh (59*) scored fifties and Rohit Paudel remained unbeaten on 44 to help Nepal chase down the target in 37 overs. Charles Amini picked up two wickets, but PNG failed to create further inroads as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Both Nepal and Papua New Guinea have quality players in their ranks. The ODI series provides a great opportunity for players from both teams to showcase their skills. Expect the ODI series to be a cracker.

Will Papua New Guinea (PNG) beat Nepal (NEP)?

Nepal beat Papua New Guinea in both their meetings in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. PNG haven't had success in recent times, and they ended their 1000-day losing streak by beating UAE. They failed to carry forward the momentum, as they lost to Nepal in their final league game.

Nepal look strong on paper, and their recent record speaks for itself. They will start as clear favorites in the ODI series. PNG will have to bring out their A-game to challenge Nepal at their home. Expect Nepal to come out on top in the opening game of the series.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

