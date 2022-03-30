NEP vs PNG prediction: Who will win the 4th T20I?

PNG will take on Nepal in the fourth game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this encounter.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, have won both their games thus far and are placed at the top of the points table. After beating PNG by 15 runs in their opening game, they defeated Malaysia by six wickets on Wednesday, March 30.

After batting first, Malaysia scored 114 for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Opener Zulkifle top-scored for them with a 15-ball knock of 32, laced with three fours and two sixes. But apart from him, the rest of the Malaysian batters failed to make much of an impact.

Skipper Ahmed Faiz scored 24 but could never step on the gas. Lamichhane got rid of him to cut short his stay. Lamichhane and Karan KC picked up two wickets apiece for Nepal. Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh got one wicket apiece.

From there on, Nepal chased the target down in 13.4 overs. Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel perished early on but Aasif Sheikh steadied the ship for Nepal. Sheikh scored 57 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven fours and one six.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Dilip Nath played handy cameos to make sure Nepal chased the target down with 38 balls to spare. Pavandeep Singh picked up two wickets for Malaysia but his efforts went in vain.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They started their campaign with a 15-run loss to Nepal on March 28. Thereafter, Malaysia handed them an eight-run loss in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, Malaysia scored 180 for the loss of three wickets. Virandeep Singh top-scored for them with a 52-ball knock of 59. Skipper Ahmad Faiz also made a half-century. Syed Aziz chipped in with a 47-run knock as well.

Tony Ura scored 56 runs off 35 balls in PNG’s run-chase but to no avail. Norman Vanua threw his bat around for a 25-ball 45 before Muhammad Wafiq sent him back.

Will PNG beat Nepal?

ACT v Papua New Guinea

Nepal have looked in pretty good form in the tri-series thus far. After winning two matches, the home team must be brimming with confidence. PNG, on the other hand, has strained to find a rhythm. Nepal will go into the game as the favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

