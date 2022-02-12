NEP vs UAE prediction: Who will win the Oman Quadrangular Series 2nd T20I?

UAE and Nepal are set to lock horns in the second game of the Oman Quadrangular T20I series 2022 on Saturday, February 12. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is set to host the exciting clash.

The UAE, led by Ahmed Raza, have a reasonably strong squad. Chirag Suri and Waseem Muhammad form a dangerous opening pair, and their contrasting styles pose problems to opposition bowlers. Right-hander Muhammad also scored a ton against Ireland earlier this year.

Alishan Sharafu recently captained the UAE U19 team in the Asia Cup and U19 World Cup and has enough match practice. Muhammad Usman has a truckload of experience and his role in the middle order is expected to hold a lot of importance.

Kashif Daud is a more than handy fast bowling all-rounder and he's expected to perform his role efficiently. Rohan Mustafa is a globetrotter when it comes to T20 cricket and he'll want to bring forth all his experience of playing top level cricket.

Zahoor Khan should lead the bowling attack and he's most likely to be entrusted with bowling in the death overs. The likes of Zawar Farid, Karthik Meiyappan and Junaid Siddiqui need to step up and perform as well.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichanne, in the meantime, started the series on a resounding note. On Friday, February 11, they defeated hosts Oman by six wickets. After electing to field, Nepal did an excellent job as their bowlers restricted Oman to 135.

Abhinash Bohara was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal as he picked up three wickets for 26 runs. Kamal Singh, Aarif Sheikh and skipper Lamichhane picked up one wicket apiece. Nepal lost both their openers, Pradeep Airee and Aasif Sheikh in the powerplay.

Gyanendra Malla also perished cheaply. But it was Dipendra Singh Airee's unbeaten 53-ball knock of 73 that took Nepal past the finishing line. Aarif Sheikh also chipped in with a handy 20-ball knock of 25 with the help of three fours.

Will Nepal beat UAE?

UAE National Cricket Team Return To Training

Both teams are equally matched going into the next encounter. Nepal's batting looks like a strong unit and the UAE can't afford to drop their guard. The team batting second should be able to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

