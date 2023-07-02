NEP vs UAE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Nepal (NEP) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to face each other in the 7th Place Play-off Semi-Final 2 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, July 2. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, have not had the best of campaigns thus far in the tournament, losing all four matches in the group stage and crashing out of the tournament. Their net run rate of -2.249 suggests that they have not even been able to put up much of a fight.

They will go into the match after losing to Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland by 138 runs in their previous game. After opting to field first, their bowlers faltered big time as Ireland scored 349 for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs.

Sanchit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the UAE after he finished with figures of 7-0-46-3. Chasing the mammoth score, UAE were bowled out for 211 in 39 overs. Waseem and Sanchit made useful scores of 45 and 44 respectively.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, finished fourth in Group A with two points and a net run rate of -1.171. They lost to the Netherlands by seven wickets in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 168, the Dutch team romped home with 33 balls to spare.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - NEP vs UAE Prediction: Can the UAE beat Nepal?

Nepal will go into the match as firm favorites. The likes of Kushal Bhurtel, and Bhim Sharki are in exceptional form with the bat in hand. The UAE have some talented cricketers in their ranks, but beating Nepal may not be easy for them.

Prediction: Nepal to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match

