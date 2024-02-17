Nepal A vs Canada Unofficial ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Nepal A will take on Canada in a three-match unofficial ODI series, starting on Sunday, February 18. The next two matches will be played on Tuesday, February 20, and Thursday, February 22. All three matches will take place at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

It will be the first-ever series for the Nepal A team. Binod Bhandari has been appointed skipper of the 16-player squad. Monty Desai, the national team head coach, will oversee this series for Nepal A. A total of seven players have already played an ODI match for Nepal. Hemant Dhami and Rijan Dhakal were part of Nepal’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Canada, which concluded on Monday, February 12.

Canada faced Nepal in their last ODI series and lost the three-match series by a 3-0 margin. They have named the same 16-player squad for this series and they will be led by Saad Bin Zafar. Canada last won an ODI game against Hong Kong in a tri-series this month that also featured Malaysia.

This series against Nepal A will help Canada prepare for their next assignment. Canada will face the United Arab Emirates and Scotland in a tri-series which will be a part of the ongoing CWC League 2.

Nepal A vs Canada Unofficial ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, February 18

Match 1: Nepal A vs Canada - 9:15 AM

Tuesday, February 20

Match 2: Nepal A vs Canada - 9:15 AM

Thursday, February 22

Match 3: Nepal A vs Canada - 9:15 AM

Nepal A vs Canada Unofficial ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Nepal A vs Canada Unofficial ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Nepal A

Binod Bhandari (c), Mayan Yadav, Kiran Thagunna, Sujan Thapaliya, Asutosh Ghiraiya, Arjun Kumal, Basir Ahmad, Bibek Yadav, Hemant Dhami, Pratish GC, Rijan Dhakal, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal, Shahab Alam, Sundeep Jora, and Sher Malla.

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Udaybir Walia, Dillon Heyliger, Dilpreet Bajwa, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Movva (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Ishwarjot Sohi, Kaleem Sana, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, and Udhaya Bhagwan.

