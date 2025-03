Nepal PM Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) is hosting the seventh edition of the Men’s PM Cup that got underway on Sunday, March 9. Notably, the Men's PM Cup is Nepal’s premier one-day domestic competition in the country.

A total of 10 teams are playing in the campaign, representing the seven provinces of Nepal as well as three departmental sides. It’s important to note that this is the first time CAN is organizing a tournament outside Kathmandu valley.

APF Club, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Nepal Police Club, Sudurpaschim Province, and Tribhuwan Army Club are the 10 participating teams in the competition.

Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi, and Fapla Cricket Ground are the four different venues to host the 21-day 50-over campaign.

Rohit Paudel will lead APF Club, Prithu Baskota will captain Bagmati Province with Bipin Khatri leading Gandaki Province. Dev Khandal, Diwan Pun, Ankit Subedi and Anil Shah will lead Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, Koshi Province, and Madhesh Province, respectively.

On the other hand, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sher Malla, and Binod Bhandari will captain the Nepal Police Club, Sudurpaschim Province, and Tribhuwan Army Club.

Nepal Police Club are the defending champions. NPC defeated Tribhuwan Army Club by six wickets in the grand finale of the previous edition.

Nepal PM Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Sunday, March 9

Match 1: Lumbini Province vs Koshi Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 2: Armed Police Force Club vs Bagmati Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 3: Karnali Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi, 8:30 AM

Monday, March 10

Match 4: Tribhuwan Army Club vs Bagmati Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 5: Nepal Police Club vs Lumbini Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 6: Gandaki Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi, 8:30 AM

Tuesday, March 11

Match 7: Madhesh Province vs Koshi Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 8: Karnali Province vs Gandaki Province, Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi, 8:30 AM

Wednesday, March 12

Match 9: Sudur Paschim Province vs Tribhuwan Army Club, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 10: Nepal Police Club vs Koshi Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Thursday, March 13

Match 11: Lumbini Province vs Gandaki Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 12: Tribhuwan Army Club vs Karnali Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 13: Madhesh Province vs Armed Police Force Club, Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi, 8:30 AM

Friday, March 14

Match 14: Bagmati Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 15: Armed Police Force Club vs Nepal Police Club, Deukhuri International Cricket Stadium, Lamahi, 8:30 AM

Saturday, March 15

Match 16: Koshi Province vs Tribhuwan Army Club, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 17: Madhesh Province vs Nepal Police Club, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Sunday, March 16

Match 18: Armed Police Force Club vs Karnali Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 19: Gandaki Province vs Koshi Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 20: Bagmati Province vs Lumbini Province, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Monday, March 17

Match 21: Nepal Police Club vs Sudur Paschim Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 22: Armed Police Force Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 23: Lumbini Province vs Madhesh Province, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Tuesday, March 18

Match 24: Bagmati Province vs Gandaki Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 25: Karnali Province vs Koshi Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Wednesday, March 19

Match 26: Gandaki Province vs Nepal Police Club, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 27: Lumbini Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 28: Armed Police Force Club vs Madhesh Province, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Thursday, March 20

Match 29: Lumbini Province vs Karnali Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 30: Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Friday, March 21

Match 31: Armed Police Force Club vs Sudur Paschim Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 32: Karnali Province vs Madhesh Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 33: Gandaki Province vs Tribhuwan Army Club, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Saturday, March 22

Match 34: Bagmati Province vs Koshi Province, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Sunday, March 23

Match 35: Lumbini Province vs Tribhuwan Army Club, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 36: Armed Police Force Club vs Gandaki Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 37: Koshi Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Monday, March 24

Match 38: Gandaki Province vs Madhesh Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 39: Armed Police Force Club vs Lumbini Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 40: Bagmati Province vs Karnali Province, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Tuesday, March 25

Match 41: Madhesh Province vs Sudur Paschim Province, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Match 42: Karnali Province vs Nepal Police Club, Fapla Cricket Ground, 8:30 AM

Wednesday, March 26

Match 43: Armed Police Force Club vs Koshi Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Thursday, March 27

Match 44: Bagmati Province vs Madhesh Province, Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, 8:30 AM

Match 45: Nepal Police Club vs Tribhuwan Army Club, Extra Tech Oval, Bhairahawa, 8:30 AM

Saturday, March 29

Final - TBC vs TBC, 8:30 AM

Nepal PM Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Kasthamandap Sports' YouTube channel will live stream all the competition matches in India. However, there is no live telecast of the campaign for fans in India.

Nepal PM Cup 2025: Full Squads

APF Club

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Bhuvan Karki, Kamal Airee, Kishor Mahato, Lokesh Bam, Mousom Dhakal, Amar Routela, Dipak Bohara, Irshad Ahamad, Puran BK, Sumit Maharjan, and Abhisesh Gautam.

Bagmati Province

Prithu Baskota (c), Bipin Acharya, Sonu Devkota, Rijan Dhakal, Rit Gautam, Pratish GC, Aashutosh Ghiraiya, Shubh Kansakar, Gautam KC, Bibek Magar, Ishan Pandey, Shaurav Shakhakarmi, Suman Sunar, Surya Tamang, and Nandan Yadav.

Gandaki Province

Bipin Khatri (c), Sudip Aryal, Dinesh Budhamagar, Subash Bhandari, Rohit Chand, Vans Chhetri, Deepak Dumre (wk), Sujan Gautam, Amrit Gurung, Samir Kandel (wk), Arjun Kumal, Sandeep Parajuli, Kamal Pariyar, Chandrakant Poudel, and Muskan Thapa.

Lumbini Province

Dev Khanal (c), Samrat Bhusal, Ajay Chauhan, Bir Gharti, Mrinal Gurung, Nirmal Gurung, Krishna Karki, Biparshan KC, Salauddin Khan, Ramesh Kurmi, Nar Sarki, Manish Thapa, Prajwal Thapa, Sushant Thapa, and Akash Tripathi.

Karnali Province

Diwan Pun (c), Dinesh Adhikari, Anuj Chanara, Sunil Dhamala, Arjun Gharti (wk), Prakash Jaishi, Bipin Rawal (wk), Dipendra Rawat, Dinesh Rawat, Nischal Rawal, Bipin Shahi, Himanshu Shahi, Raj Shah, Rabindra Shahi, and Unish Thakuri.

Koshi Province

Ankit Subedi (c), Firdosh Ansari, Sonu Ansari, Aish Bhattarai, Sandip Dhungana, Suman Gahatraj, Shakib Haque, Prakash Karki, Samir Karki, Dipesh Kandel, Shrawan Kisku, Bhupal Luitel, Bipin Mahato, Chirag Sah, and Sujan Thapaliya.

Madhesh Province

Anil Sah (c), Rohan BK, Dipesh Das, Kamal Gupta, Ranjit Kumar, Pradeep Paswan, Bishal Patel, Pawan Sarraf, Harishankar Shah, Shailendra Sah, Sunny Sah, Nikhil Singh, Rupesh Singh, Rajesh Yadav, and Mayan Yadav.

Nepal Police Club

Dipendra Singh Airee (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Roshan Budal, Sagar Dhakal, Sunil Daulyal, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Rashid Khan, Dilip Nath, Lalit Rajbanshi, Shankar Rana, Arjun Saud (wk), Ameet Shrestha, and Shrawan Yadav.

Sudurpaschim Province

Sher Malla (c), Bikash Agri, Rahul Bhandari, Bhoj Raj Bhatta, Sachin Bhatt, Arjun BK, Khadak Bohara, Milan Bohara, Sunil Chand, Nischal Chhetri, Hemant Dhami, Prakash Pandey, Tek Rawat (wk), Saurya Shrestha, and Kiran Thagunna.

Tribhuwan Army Club

Binod Bhandari (c), Basir Ahamad, Shahab Alam, Aakash Chand, Trit Raj Das, Anish Dhami, Durgesh Gupta, Sompal Kami, Pawan Karki, Santosh Karki (wk), Kushal Malla, Naren Saud, Bhim Sharki, Imran Sheikh, and Bibek Yadav.

