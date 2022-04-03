Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Final: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal will lock horns against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the final of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Nepal have been very good in the series so far. They have played four games so far and won all of them. They faced Malaysia in their previous fixture and beat them comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, Nepal posted 223 runs on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Dipendra Singh (110* off 57 deliveries). He was well-supported by Rohit Paudel (51). Captain Sandeep Lamichhane starred with the ball, picking up three wickets, as Malaysia were knocked over for 138.

The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they knocked over the Malaysian side on 138 to win the game by 85 runs. They will be looking to repeat their performance in the final on Monday.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, managed only a single game out of four. They beat Malaysia in their last league game to qualify for the final because of a superior run rate than the latter.

Kabua Morea picked up four wickets as Malaysia were bowled out for 196 after they were asked to bat first. PNG lost a wicket off the first delivery off their chase. However, a solid partnership between Assad Vala (74*) and Tony Ura (86*) got PNG across the line in the 18th over and with eight wickets to spare.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Final, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022.

Date and Time: April 4, 2022, Monday; 12:15 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a belter. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat.

Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dilip Nath (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Kamal Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane (c).

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Charles Amini, Simon Atai (wk), Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea.

Match Prediction

Nepal have been brilliant in the series. They are unbeaten so far and will look to keep things that way. Papua New Guinea have managed only a single win out of four, so they need to bring out their A-game to challenge the hosts in the final.

Nepal have a better balance than PNG, so expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Assad Vala to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far