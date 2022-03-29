Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022, Match 3: Nepal vs Malaysia - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Malaysia will take on Nepal in the third game of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this encounter.

Nepal, led by Sandeep Lamichhane, made an impressive start to their campaign. On Monday, March 28, they defeated Assad Vala’s Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 15 runs. After being put in to bat first, Nepal racked up a massive score of 183 for nine in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Aasif Sheikh top-scored for them with a 35-ball knock of 43, laced with five fours and one six. Aarif Sheikh also played a handy knock of 31 off 22. Thereafter, Nepal bowled PNG out for 168 in 19.2 overs. Norman Vanua scored 52 runs off 29 balls, but his knock went in vain.

Malaysia, led by Ahmad Faiz, also got off to a winning start in the tournament. On Tuesday, March 29, they defeated PNG by eight runs. After opting to bat first, Malaysia racked up a decent score of 180 for three on the board. Opener Virandeep Singh scored 59 runs off 52 balls.

While skipper Faiz made a quickfire 56, Syed Aziz scored 47 runs off 26 balls. Norman Vanua picked up two wickets for PNG. Thereafter, Malaysia shot PNG out for 172 in 19.3 overs. Sharvin Muniandy was the pick of the bowlers for his team as he picked up four wickets.

Nepal vs Malaysia Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Malaysia, Match 3, Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2022

Date and Time: March 30th 2022, Wednesday, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Malaysia Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been impressive for batting thus far in the tournament. However, the chasing teams have found it a tad tough on the surface. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Nepal vs Malaysia Forecast

There is a chance of rain at around 1 pm and 3 pm, which could lead to delays. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Nepal vs Malaysia Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq

Nepal vs Malaysia Match Prediction

Nepal started the series with a resounding win over PNG. Malaysia, on the other hand, also did well. But the home team seems to be slightly stronger on paper. Lamichhane and Co. are the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Malaysia live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

