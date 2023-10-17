Nepal T20I Tri Series 2023, Match 1, Nepal vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Detail

Nepal is all set to lock horns with UAE in the first T20I game of the Tri-Series on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu at 12:45 PM IST.

Nepal is coming to the series after a not-so-successful outing in the Asian Games 2023. They began the tournament strongly but lost to the eventual gold-medal winners India in the quarterfinals by 23 runs.

On the other hand, UAE lost its most recent encounter with Oman by five wickets in the final of the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023.

Hong Kong is also a part of the tri-series and the top two teams after three rounds will meet in the final. Hence, both sides will be eager to begin the competition on a positive note.

Nepal vs UAE Match Details

Match: Nepal vs UAE, 1st Match of Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2023

Date and Time: October 18, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Nepal vs UAE Pitch Report

It is a sporting wicket with something in it for everyone. The batters would score runs here if they apply themselves technically. Meanwhile, the slow nature of the surface will help the bowlers.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Report

It is expected to be a sunny day in Kathmandu on Wednesday with only a 20% chance of precipitation. However, it is going to be a humid day with 60% humidity.

Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, and Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE

Aryansh Sharma (WK), Muhammad Waseem (C), Asif Khan, Khalid Shah, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, and Muhammad Jawadullah

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Nepal played some explosive cricket during the Asian Games 2023 and defeated every opponent in a one-sided game before losing to India in the quarterfinals. At the same time, UAE reached the final of the quadrangular T20I series but lost to Oman in the final.

It is expected to be a close game as Nepal is in fine form currently and the UAE has also done well in the recent past. However, the UAE has more experience of playing at the top level.

Prediction: The UAE is expected to win this match.

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode