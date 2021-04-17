Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Nepal is set to host the Netherlands and Malaysia in a tri-nation T20I series between April 17 - 24 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Each team will play the other team twice, with the top two teams making it into the summit clash which will take place on April 24 at the same venue. The touring teams arrived in Nepal early this week and held a couple of practice sessions to get their players prepared for the series.
Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)
17th April, Saturday
Nepal vs Netherlands at 1:00 PM
18th April, Sunday
Malaysia vs Netherlands at 12:00 PM
19th April, Monday
Nepal vs Malaysia at 1:00 PM
20th April, Tuesday
Nepal vs Netherlands at 1:00 PM
21st April, Wednesday
Malaysia vs Netherlands at 12:00 PM
22nd April, Thursday
Nepal vs Malaysia at 1:00 PM
24th April, Saturday
TBC vs TBC (Final) at 1:00 PM
Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 Live Streaming Details
All matches of the Tri-Nation Series will be streamed on Eurosport and FanCode for fans in the Indian subcontinent.
Nepal: Himalayan TV & OSR
India: Eurosport & FanCode
Australia & New Zealand: Sports Flick
Bangladesh: T Sports HD & www.tsports.com
UK & Ireland: FreeSports
Afghanistan, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: Sports Flick
Canada: ATN Cricket HD
Continental Europe: FreeSports
South Africa: Sports Flick
South & Central America: Sports Flick
Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 Squads
Nepal
Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Abinash Bohara, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf.
Netherlands
Antonius Staal, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Tobias Visee, Julian de Mey, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Pieter Seelaar, Sebastiaan Braat, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt.
Malaysia
Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Dhivendra Morgan, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy.