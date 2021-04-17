Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Nepal is set to host the Netherlands and Malaysia in a tri-nation T20I series between April 17 - 24 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Each team will play the other team twice, with the top two teams making it into the summit clash which will take place on April 24 at the same venue. The touring teams arrived in Nepal early this week and held a couple of practice sessions to get their players prepared for the series.

Trophy unveiling ceremony of Bajaj Pulsar Tri-nation T20I Series Strength Partner Shivam Cement, Nepal pic.twitter.com/KRIP28ZYs8 — CAN (@CricketNep) April 16, 2021

Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

17th April, Saturday

Nepal vs Netherlands at 1:00 PM

18th April, Sunday

Malaysia vs Netherlands at 12:00 PM

19th April, Monday

Nepal vs Malaysia at 1:00 PM

20th April, Tuesday

Nepal vs Netherlands at 1:00 PM

21st April, Wednesday

Malaysia vs Netherlands at 12:00 PM

22nd April, Thursday

Nepal vs Malaysia at 1:00 PM

24th April, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 1:00 PM

Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Tri-Nation Series will be streamed on Eurosport and FanCode for fans in the Indian subcontinent.

Nepal: Himalayan TV & OSR

India: Eurosport & FanCode

Australia & New Zealand: Sports Flick

Bangladesh: T Sports HD & www.tsports.com

UK & Ireland: FreeSports

Afghanistan, Pakistan & Sri Lanka: Sports Flick

Canada: ATN Cricket HD

Continental Europe: FreeSports

South Africa: Sports Flick

South & Central America: Sports Flick

Nepal Tri-Nation T20I Series 2021 Squads

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Abinash Bohara, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf.

Paras Khadka has been ruled out of the Bajaj Pulsar Tri-Series T20I Strength Partner Shivam Cement due to injury and has been replaced by Sandeep Jora.#TriNationCricket — CAN (@CricketNep) April 16, 2021

Netherlands

Antonius Staal, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Tobias Visee, Julian de Mey, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Pieter Seelaar, Sebastiaan Braat, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt.

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Dhivendra Morgan, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy.