Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads and match timings 

Nepal will host Canada for a three-match ODI series starting on Thursday, February 8. All three matches will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. This will mark Canada’s first tour to Nepal to play a bilateral series.

Canada recently played a tri-series against Malaysia and Hong Kong. They won both their group-stage games but lost the final match against Malaysia. Malaysia chased down the target of 244 in 33.5 overs with three wickets in hand.

Nepal last played an ODI game against India in the Asia Cup last year. India won that game by 10 wickets.

Nepal is scheduled to feature in the CWC League 2 tri-series involving the Netherlands and Namibia from February 15 to 24. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced two different teams for both of these series.

The likes of Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Arjun Saud, and Gulshan Jha have been rested for this series against Canada. Rohit Paudel has been named the skipper of both teams. Surya Tamang, Pawan Sarraf, and Rijan Dhakal have been named in both squads. Some of the players who had a decent outing in the recently concluded List A tournament have found a place in the squad.

Nepal vs Canada Head-to-Head in ODIs

This is the first time Nepal and Canada will face off in an ODI game, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0. They have played one T20I game against each other in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022.

The first List A match between the two teams took place in ICC World Cricket League Division Two 2018. Nepal traveled to Canada in 2022 to play two 50-over matches.

Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Thursday, February 8

Match 1: Nepal vs Canada - 9:00 AM

Saturday, February 10

Match 2: Nepal vs Canada - 9:00 AM

Monday, February 12

Match 3: Nepal vs Canada - 9:00 AM

Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Surya Tamang, Rijan Dhakal, Aarif Sheikh, Hemant Dhami, Aakash Chand, Anil Sah, Pawan Sarraf, Bhim Sharki, Dev Khanal, Kushal Malla

Canada

Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App