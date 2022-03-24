Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal are set to host Papua New Guinea in a two-match ODI Series, starting March 25th at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Nepal.

Nepal are a capable side and have shown flashes of potential in recent times. They have had the better of the Papua New Guinea side on many an occasion lately.

Papua New Guinea have played some disappointing cricket in recent times and have failed to put their best foot forward. They have not been able to play to their potential and have ended up on the losing side in games where they had a decent chance of winning. Papua New Guinea will have an uphill task when they take on the Nepali outfit.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, 1st ODI.

Date: 25th March 2022.

Time: 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Pitch Report

The surface at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground has a tendency to be on the slower side. The spinners are expected to rule the middle overs. The batters need to tread with caution on this surface. The team that wins the toss will look to bat first.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Probable XIs

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sharad Vesawkar, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sarraf, Bikram Sob, Sandeep Lamichhane (c).

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Chad Soper, Jason Kila, Damien Ravu, Nosaina Pokana.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Match Prediction

Nepal are a dominant side and are expected to get the better of their Papua New Guinea counterparts in this face-off. Papua New Guinea will have to put their best foot forward if they are to pose a real challenge to the hosts.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal

