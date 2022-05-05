Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st Unofficial One-Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The unofficial One-Day Series between Nepal and Zimbabwe A kicks off on May 6. The series comprises three matches, all of which will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The T20I series between the two sides resulted in a draw. Zimbabwe A won the first game comprehensively while the second game was washed out due to rain. The hosts required a win to draw the series level, which they did by outplaying Zimbabwe A in the third game.

The Zimbabwe A bowlers did a fine job of restricting Nepal to 136 in their 20 overs. On the back of a brilliant innings from Aasif Sheikh, they chased down the total in the 16th over to win the game by eight wickets.

The hosts will be riding with confidence after that convincing victory. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the One-Day series.

Zimbabwe A side failed to fire in unison in the third game and have to be at their absolute best to bounce back in the One-Day series.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 1st Unofficial One-Day, Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal, 2022

Date and Time: May 6th 2022, Friday, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be at their best to restrict the opposition to low totals.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted on Friday and interruptions are thus expected during the course of the match.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Probable XIs

Nepal

In the third T20, Sandeep Lamichhane finished with two wickets to restrict Zimbabwe A to 136. Aasif Sheikh led the charge at the top of the order and remained unbeaten on 87 to seal the game for his side.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aadil Ansari, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Bashir Ahmed, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara

Zimbabwe A

Roy Kaia scored 49 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them putting 138/7 on the board. The bowlers tried hard but could only pick up two wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total in the third T20.

Probable XI

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga (c), Clive Madande (wk), Kudzai Maunze, Roy Kaia, Brandon Mavuta, Brad Evans, John Masara, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Prediction

With the two teams being evenly matched, the One-Day Series promises to be a cracking one. Both sides are expected to come out hard at each other on Friday to get an early lead in the series.

Nepal have a good balance to their side and they also have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Nepal to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

