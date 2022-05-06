Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 2nd Unofficial One-Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the unofficial One-Day Series between Nepal and Zimbabwe will be played on March 7 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Zimbabwe A currently lead the series 1-0.

Zimbabwe A put up a solid performance in the first One-Day. Skipper Tony Munyonga won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Nepal batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 136 in the 32nd over. Brad Evans for Zimbabwe A finished with four wickets.

Zimbabwe A got off to a very good start but the hosts bounced back as they picked up seven wickets. It went down to the wire but the visitors managed to hold their nerves to get across the line.

They chased down the total in 26 overs to get an early lead in the series.

Nepalese bowlers did a fine job in the first game but they have to fire in unison in the second game to level the series. Zimbabwe A will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum and seal the series on Saturday itself.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 2nd Unofficial One-Day, Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal, 2022

Date and Time: May 7, 2022, Saturday, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is bowler-friendly. The bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface with the new ball.

The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Probable XIs

Nepal

Sompal Kami top-scored with 30 but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 136.

Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC picked up two wickets each but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game by three wickets in the first One-Day against Zimbabwe A.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Sompal Kami, Aadil Ansari, Sushan Bhari, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sagar Dhakal

Zimbabwe A

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Brad Evans finished with four scalps as they knocked over Nepal on 136. Contributions from their batters in Innocent Kaia (48*) and Cephas Zhuwao (32) helped them chase down the total in 26 overs.

Probable XI

Innocent Kaia, Cephas Zhuwao, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Roy Kaia, Tony Munyonga (c), Johnthan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Prediction

Zimbabwe A were brilliant in the first One-Day. They won the game by three wickets and got an early lead in the series. The hosts will have to be at their absolute best to level things on Saturday.

Zimbabwe A have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating Nepal on Saturday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe A to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

