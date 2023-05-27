Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Nepal Women and Malaysia Women are all set to face each other in a five-match T20I series, starting on Monday (May 29). The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval Ground in Bangi, Malaysia will be hosting the all games of this exciting series.

Malaysia was last seen in action at the SEA Games Womens T20 Cricket Competition 2023, where they won the bronze medal after beating Singapore Women by eight wickets in the third-place playoff.

Nepal Women, on the other hand, last featured at the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, where they got knocked out of the tournament in the semi-final round.

Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women T20I Series 2023: Head to Head Records:

Both teams have faced each other three times in the past, out of which all the three games have been won by Nepal Women team.

Matches Played - 3

Nepal Women won - 3

Malaysia Women won - 0

Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, May 29

1st T20I - Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, 8:30 AM

Tuesday, May 30

2nd T20I - Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, 8:30 AM

Thursday, June 1

3rd T20I - Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, 8:30 AM

Saturday, June 3

4th T20I - Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, 8:30 AM

Sunday, June 4

5th T20I - Malaysia Women vs Nepal Women, 8:30 AM

Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women T20I Series 2023: Live Streaming Details:

All the fans in India can tune in to FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of T20I series between Nepal Women and Malaysia Women. They can purchase a tour pass for INR 49/-

Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women T20I Series 2023: Squads

Malaysia Women

Mas Elysa, Yusrina Yaakop, Ainna Hashim, Ainur Amelina, Amalin Sorfina, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Winifred Duraisingam, Aina Najwa, Christina Baret, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Saubika Manvanan

Nepal Women

Apsari Begam, Bindu Rawal, Indu Barma, Mamta Chaudhary, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Joshi, Rubina Chhetry (c), Samjhana Khadka, Shristi Jaisi, Sita Magar, Sony Pakhrin, Jyoti Pandey (Wk), Kajal Shrestha (Wk), Ishwori Bist, Kabita Kunwar, Kritika Marasini, Sangita Rai, Saraswati Kumari

Poll : 0 votes