Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Bilateral T20I series between Nepal and Uganda is set to begin on May 16. The series comprises of five matches with all games set to be hosted by the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal Women last featured in November last year in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier. They played five games in the competition and managed to win three. They haven’t played a game in recent times and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business while facing Uganda Women in the T20I series. Rubina Chhetry will be leading the Nepalese side and will look to lead by example in the next few days.

Uganda Women, on the other hand, recently competed in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series. Zimbabwe Women and Namibia Women participated in the series. The Uganda Women didn’t have the best of the series as they failed to win a single game. They have lost all six games and need to be at their absolute best against the Nepalese Women. Concy Aweko will continue to lead the side, with Janet Mbabazi named as his deputy.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Details:

Match: Nepal Women vs Uganda Women, 1st T20I, Nepal vs Uganda Bilateral Women’s T20I, 2022

Date and Time: May 16th 2022, Monday, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to range between 18-27 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Monday.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Probable XIs

Nepal Women

Probable XI

Rubina Chhetry (c), Sita Rana Magar, Indu Barma, Jyoti Pandey, Kajal Shrestha, Apsari Begam, Sangita Rai, Sabnam Rai, Roma Thapa, Sarita Magar, Bindu Rawal

Uganda Women

Probable XI

Concy Aweko (c), Janet Mbabazi, Sarah Akiteng, Evelyn Anyipo, Kevin Awino (wk), Leona Babirye, Susan Kakai, Rita Musamali, Rita Nyangendo, Shakirah Sadick, Sarah Walaza

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women Match Prediction

The bilateral T20I series between Nepal Women and Uganda Women kicks off on May 16. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and will look to step up and perform in the series.

Nepal look strong on paper as compared to Uganda and expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: Nepal Women to win this encounter.

Nepal Women vs Uganda Women telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

