Netherlands vs England, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between the Netherlands and England will be played on Wednesday, June 22. The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen will host this contest.

England brushed away the Netherlands in the opening game of the series. The Netherlands couldn’t bounce back in the second game and suffered a loss to hand the English side the series in the second game itself.

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat first. The game was reduced to 41 overs per side and the Netherlands could only manage to score 235 at the end of their innings. The English bowlers bowled very well and picked up seven wickets.

England openers Jason Roy and Philip Salt stepped up and contributed heavily and their partnership laid the foundation for them to chase down the total. The visitors lost four wickets but got across the line in 37th over to take an unassailable lead in the series.

The Netherlands have failed to perform in front of their home crowd as they have already lost the series and will play for pride in the final game of the series. The English side, meanwhile, will look to whitewash the series by coming out on top in the third ODI on Wednesday.

Netherlands vs England Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs England, 3rd ODI, England tour of Netherlands, 2022.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

Netherlands vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the VRA Cricket Ground is good for batting. The batters enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface to keep the run-flow in check.

Netherlands vs England Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. Temperatures in Amstelveen on Friday are expected to range between 12 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Netherlands vs England Probable XIs

Netherlands

Skipper Scott Edwards led from the front as he scored 78 in the second ODI to help them post 235 runs on the board. Aryan Dutt picked up two wickets with the ball but failed to defend the total, losing the game by six wickets.

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

England

David Willey and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each with the ball as they restricted the Dutch side to 235 in the second game of the series. Fifties from Jason Roy (73) and Philip Salt (77), and an unbeaten knock of 42 from Moeen Ali helped them chase down the total with ease.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Netherlands vs England Match Prediction

The English side have outplayed the Netherlands in both games of the series so far. The hosts need to be at their absolute best to challenge Eoin Morgan’s men in the final game and avoid a whitewash.

England look like a more settled unit and we expect them to clean-sweep the series on Wednesday.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

Netherlands vs England telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

