Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand is all set to tour the Netherlands for a two-match T20I series. The first game will be played on August 4, with both games scheduled to take place at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague.

The Netherlands recently featured in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022. They were unbeaten until the final when they lost to Zimbabwe but qualifying for the final sealed a berth in the T20 World Cup 2022. They will now want to be at their best when they face the Kiwis at home.

Scott Edwards will be leading the Dutch side in the T20I series against New Zealand. The likes of Max ODowd, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper will play a key role for the side and will be eager to put up a solid performance in front of their home crowd.

New Zealand, meanwhile, faced Scotland in a limited-overs series. They proved to be too strong for the Scottish side as they whitewashed their opponents in a two-match T20I series and then won the lone ODI. The Black Caps will be riding on confidence and will look to keep performing in a similar fashion against the Netherlands.

Mitchell Santner has been handed the responsibility of leading the New Zealand side on this tour. The likes of Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman have been in sensational form and will look to keep contributing in the upcoming T20I series. They start as favorites and will look to start the series on a winning note.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of Netherlands, 2022

Date and Time: August 4, 2022, Thursday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

Netherlands vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Westvliet is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. They can start playing their strokes freely, once set.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in The Hague is expected to hover between 15 to 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Netherlands

Probable XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Michael Rippon, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The two-match T20I series between the Netherlands and New Zealand will kick off on August 4. New Zealand will start as favorites ahead of the series and the hosts will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the high-flying Kiwis.

New Zealand looks strong on paper and fans expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter

Netherlands vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

