Netherlands vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming

New Zealand’s long European tour is set to end with the second and final T20I against the Netherlands on Friday, August 5.

The Kiwis, despire the absence of multiple main players, have managed to keep a 100% win record on this tour so far. They were run close by Ireland on multiple occasions, but emerged victorious each time.

The Netherlands threatened them in the first T20I as well, but New Zealand once again managed to hold their nerves to win the game by 16 runs.

It was a brilliant bowling effort from the hosts with Shariz Ahmad leading the way with the figures of 2/15. Logan van Beek and Tim Pringle also kept a check on the opposition’s run-rate.

For the Kiwis, Martin Guptill was the top-scorer with a 45-run knock. James Neesham’s 32 off 17 and Ish Sodhi’s 19 off 10 propelled them to 148/7 in their 20 overs after even 140 looked difficult to attain at one stage.

In response, Blair Tickner and Ben Sears blew the Netherlands' batting line-up away. They were first reduced to 15/3 and then lost quick wickets again from 64/3 to find themselves at 93/7. Tickner and Sears shared seven wickets between them in a fantastic double-punch.

However, Bas de Leede put up a heroic effort to keep his side in the hunt. His 66-run knock kept New Zealand on the tenterhooks all the time and at one stage, it felt like the Netherlands would upset the Kiwis. But it wasn’t to be in the end as they fell 16 runs short.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of Netherlands, 2022.

Date and Time: August 5, 2022; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Pitch Report

Going by the surface offered for the first T20I, we are set to have another close game. The pitch for the opener was on the slower side and the bowlers seemed to have the upper hand over the batters.

A 148-run target proved to be a little tough to chase in the series opener but overall, 155-160 is likely to be a par score on this wicket.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Weather Report

The weather is expected to hold up well during the second T20I between the Netherlands and New Zealand. The temperature will be around 19-20 degrees Celsius with no chances of rain.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Netherlands

The way the Netherlands fought against the Kiwis, it is unlikely that they will make any changes to their playing XI. There could be a temptation to play Vikramjit Singh, but he is likely to come in only if one of the players in the XI picks up a knock.

Probable XI: Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd.

New Zealand

New Zealand might look to rest some of their players in this game. The likes of Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon and Mark Chapman are expected to get a chance.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dane Cleaver (WK), Daryl Mitchell/Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips/Michael Bracewell, James Neesham/Michael Rippon, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The Netherlands must have backed themselves to chase down 149 when they restricted New Zealand with the ball. But they failed to bat well as a unit and will need to make amends to have any chance of levelling the series on Friday. Even if they fail to win the match, the team will look to run the Kiwis close yet again as well.

New Zealand, meanwhile, start as favorites once again to win this contest. They will be looking to continue their winning run on this European tour and end it on a high. Their dominance was largely expected on this tour and they'll look to cap it off with a big victory.

Prediction: New Zealand are expected to win this encounter.

Netherlands vs New Zealand channel list and live streaming details

TV - NA.

Live Streaming - Fancode.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will score more runs in 2nd T20I? Martin Guptill Finn Allen 0 votes so far