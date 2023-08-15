Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women, Match 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I match of the three-match T20I series between the Netherlands Women and Ireland Women will be played on August 16 at VRA Ground in Armstelveen. The visitors have their nose ahead, leading the series by 1-0 and now have one eye on clinching the series.

The Netherlands Women put up a very lackluster performance in the first T20I match and were blown away by a whopping 10 wickets. They started off poorly with the bat and lost their top 3 inside the first five overs. Robine Rijke (38 off 35) and Phebe Molkenboer (23 off 34) were the only Dutch batters who managed to post decent scores.

Their poor show even continued with the ball as nearly seven bowlers were used to dismantle the Irish batting lineup. None of the Dutch bowlers returned with any wickets as Ireland Women sailed past their target with 41 balls to spare.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, completed a crushing victory against the hosts. They never allowed the Netherlands Women to get off the hook and maintained a significant amount of pressure both with the bat and with the ball.

Arlene Kelly and Georgina Dempsey broke the back of the Dutch batting lineup, picking up seven wickets between them while going at just around 4.5 RPO. In reply, Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis made a mockery of the chase, scoring 49* and 43*, respectively. Considering their impressive form,

Ireland Women will be seen as clear favorites ahead of the second T20I match.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Match Details:

Match: Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women, 2nd T20I Match, Ireland Women tour of Netherlands 2023

Date and Time: August 16, Wednesday, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: VRA Ground, Armstelveen

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The pitch conditions at VRA Ground are expected to favor the batters while providing an edge to the pacers. Batting first would be an ideal choice in this pitch. It is usually a good batting wicket with the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

Anything above 100 runs would be a competitive target to chase in the second innings.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Weather Report

Moderate weather is expected on match day with temperatures ranging between 24 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius. There may be a substantial presence of humidity equating to roughly around 62 percent, while the chances of rain are fairly slim at this stage.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Predicted Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Heather Siegers (c), Robine Rijke, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Babette de Leede (wk), Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Merel Dekeling, and Carlijn van Koolwijk.

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Cara Murray, and Freya Sargent.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

Ireland Women dominated the hosts by outplaying them in all departments in their first meeting of the series. Arlene Kelly bagged a five-wicket haul to floor the Netherlands Women for a paltry score of 92. The Irish openers featuring Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis singlehandedly batted the hosts out of the game by putting on an unbeaten 96-run stand in 13.1 overs.

On the other hand, Ireland Women also enjoy a very impressive win record against the Netherlands Women in T20Is, winning by a 6-1 margin.

Prediction: Ireland Women to win the match.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode website and app