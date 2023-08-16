Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women, Match 3: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third T20I match of the three-match T20I series will be played between the Netherlands Women and Ireland Women on August 17 at the VRA Ground.

Ireland Women have clinched the series by winning the first two games and are looking all set to make it three in a row. It was Arlene Kelly and Amy Hunter who stole the spotlight in the first T20I match. In the second outing, it was Laura Delany who put up an exquisite all-round show, scoring 20 off 26 balls and picking up 3/5 to power Ireland WOmen to a crushing 66-run victory.

The Netherlands Women have been defeated comprehensively on two occasions. In both the games played so far, they have struggled to get past even the 100-run mark. The host turned out to be a no-show with the bat and with the ball in the first T20I match. In the second T20I, they did manage to pick up a few wickets but their lack of intent with the bat quashed their hopes of leveling the series.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women, 3rd T20I Match, Ireland Women tour of Netherlands 2023

Date and Time: August 17, Thursday, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: VRA Ground, Armstelveen

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at VRA Cricket Ground is usually a good batting surface allowing the batters to hit through the line. There may be some bounce on offer for bowlers as well. It should be a competitive battle between bat and ball, with the weather expected to be mostly cloudy but pleasant for the most part.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Weather Report

The weather on Thursday will remain partly cloudy with temperatures expected to range between 23 C and 17 C. Wind speeds are expected to reach a staggering high of 25 km/hr while the chances of precipitation remain at around 10 percent.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Predicted Xl

Netherlands Women

Probable Xl

Heather Siegers(c), Robine Rijke, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Eva Lynch, Mikkie Zwilling, Babette de Leede(w), Caroline de Lange, Isabel van der Woning, Merel Dekeling, and Carlijn van Koolwijk.

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany(c), Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Arlene Kelly, Shauna Kavanagh, Cara Murray, and Freya Sargent.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Prediction

Ireland Women appear in very threatening form ahead of the third and final T20I match. They have crushed the hosts convincingly on two occasions and are well and truly on their way to registering a crushing whitewash. The Netherlands Women, on the other hand, have nowhere to hide and have their backs firmly against the wall.

Their poor show with the bat and the ball have cost them the series as they find themselves on the brink of an embarrassing 3-0 defeat.

Prediction: Ireland Women to win the match.

Netherlands Women vs Ireland Women Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode website and app