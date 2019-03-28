×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Australian ball standard to create greater choice for community cricket

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
19   //    28 Mar 2019, 16:21 IST

Cricket Australia and the University of Queensland have partnered to develop the Australian Cricket Ball Standard to ensure community clubs and associations have access to high quality and competitively priced cricket balls

The Standard will govern the quality and performance of cricket balls used in Australian Premier Cricket, Senior Community Turf and Senior Community Synthetic competitions with criteria and equipment to be developed to test cricket balls in other levels of competition in the future. 

Testing commenced on Monday 18 March with balls from five manufacturers and the first balls to conform with the new Standard will be announced by mid-June

Kieran McMillan, Acting Executive General Manager of Community Cricket at Cricket Australia said:

“We are always looking at ways to improve the quality of cricket experiences at community level and ensure our sport is accessible and affordable for everyone.

“We’ve been delighted with the involvement of manufacturers, clubs and associations to collaborate on developing a consistent set of performance criteria for cricket balls in Australia.

“The Australian Cricket Ball Standard will be shared with all clubs and associations across the country and give them confidence to purchase balls which have gone through rigorous testing and meet the agreed expectations of the relevant grade of cricket.

“For what is one of the largest expenses at club level – and in turn impacts the cost to play for participants – we believe the Standard will give the community greater choice and drive more competitive pricing.  

“In time, we expect the Standard will encourage increased innovation and deliver further positive outcomes for grassroots cricket.”

Advertisement

Associate Professor Glen Lichtwark, from the University of Queensland’s Faculty of Health and Behavioural Sciences said:

“Cricket is such an intrinsic element of our nation’s sporting landscape, so to develop a Standard that will provide greater options and choice for cricketers in Australia is something we are proud to be part of.

“In a controlled testing environment in Brisbane, each ball will undergo testing on ball mass, centre of gravity, circumference and sphericity, colour, coefficient of restitution and stiffness, wear and visual grading.

“Each model that undergoes testing and passes will be deemed as compliant for a period of three years and balls will be re-tested on a rolling schedule over the course of the next three-year window."

From late April all information about compliant cricket balls will be made available at: www.australiancricketballstandard.com.au

Watch the video of Associate Professor Glen Lichtwark, Dr Michael Heitzmann and Kieran McMillan discussing the new Australian Cricket Ball Standard.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team
Press Release
NEWS
"Play hard, but fair": Does the Australian echo-chamber ring hollow after the ball-tampering saga?
RELATED STORY
Australian Cricket Awards 2019: Full list of winners
RELATED STORY
Australian cricketer booed by MCG crowd, Bancroft reveals why he tampered with the ball, and more - Cricket News Today, December 26 2018
RELATED STORY
Leeds 1857: When Cricket became Boxing
RELATED STORY
Is Justin Langer’s talk of sledging-free cricket mere rhetoric, or the dawn of a new era in Australian cricket?
RELATED STORY
5 selfish acts involving famous cricketers
RELATED STORY
5 Major Takeaways for Kohli and his side from the Australian Test Series 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia ODI series: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Cricket is still shy about ball-tampering 
RELATED STORY
Matthew Hayden wants Australian batsmen to learn from Cheteshwar Pujara
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 7 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us