×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'New' Delhi announce IPL 2019 captain, Hafeez retires and more - Cricket News Today, 4th December 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    04 Dec 2018, 19:40 IST

caption

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The India-Australia Test series is only days away, and the anticipation for the mouth-watering contest is hotting up, even as IPL teams are keeping followers hooked with new announcements. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Shreyas Iyer to captain rechristened Delhi franchise

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

Ahead of the IPL 2019 auctions, the Delhi-based IPL franchise decided to change their name to 'Delhi Capitals', unveiling the new title and logo at an event in New Delhi. They also confirmed that the side will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who had taken over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir midway through last season.

"Shreyas Iyer will lead the side. This auction, we target players on the of basis their availability first. All permutations and combinations need to be tried and tested. Shikhar Dhawan is a proven performer in IPL and he adds the perfect experience to the motivated young core of ours", said Parth Jindal, GMR's Corporate Chairman, during the event.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Mohammad Hafeez Shreyas Iyer Cricket News Today
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Australian media insults Indian team, IPL 2019 auction...
RELATED STORY
Australians to miss part of IPL 2019, India eyeing...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Batsmen that Delhi Daredevils should target...
RELATED STORY
Teenager dismisses Kohli, Rashid does a Dhoni and more -...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Delhi Daredevils should not...
RELATED STORY
World T20 winner retires, Surprise gift for Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
King Kohli turns 30, Gambhir steps down and more -...
RELATED STORY
'Humiliated' Mithali's letter, BCCI's new ban and more -...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for 2nd ODI, Ashwin and Karthik send...
RELATED STORY
Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us