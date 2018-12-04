'New' Delhi announce IPL 2019 captain, Hafeez retires and more - Cricket News Today, 4th December 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The India-Australia Test series is only days away, and the anticipation for the mouth-watering contest is hotting up, even as IPL teams are keeping followers hooked with new announcements. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Shreyas Iyer to captain rechristened Delhi franchise

Shreyas Iyer

Ahead of the IPL 2019 auctions, the Delhi-based IPL franchise decided to change their name to 'Delhi Capitals', unveiling the new title and logo at an event in New Delhi. They also confirmed that the side will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who had taken over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir midway through last season.

"Shreyas Iyer will lead the side. This auction, we target players on the of basis their availability first. All permutations and combinations need to be tried and tested. Shikhar Dhawan is a proven performer in IPL and he adds the perfect experience to the motivated young core of ours", said Parth Jindal, GMR's Corporate Chairman, during the event.

