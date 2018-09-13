New innings in Mitchell Johnson's life; all set to debut in motorsports

Mitchell Johnson was always a synonym of speed

What's the story

It was recently that Aussie maverick Mitchell Johnson decided to call it quits from the cricketing arena, but it really looks like his motivation for speed has not declined even by the tiniest bit - as reports surface that the former pace bowler is all set to begin a second innings in his career - in Motorsports.

In case you didn't know...

The left-arm pacer known for his speed and execution with the ball, coupled with a threatening action, ended his cricket career earlier last week. He had 313 Test wickets in 71 matches - Glenn McGrath (563) and Dennis Lillee (355) are the only two bowlers who remain above him in the all-time wicket-takers list for Australia. His cricketing peak was in the 2013-14 season, when he went on to bag 59 wickets in just eight Tests, also becoming the No.1 Test bowler in the process.

Mitchell Johnson's motorsport event is officially called "The Formula 1000", in which the cars are open wheel class with 1500 cc engines. Johnson had undertaken an Accelerated Driver Training Programme with Arise Racing, a Perth-based racing group, before launching himself into the arena professionally.

The details

Johnson is all set to make his motorsport debut, in a Formula 1000 series event at Barbagallo Racetrack on the outskirts of Perth, his hometown. Upon asked about the new venture, he revealed how he has always been an avid fan of the sport, following the events even during his cricketing days.

He also said that he was really starting to enjoy the whole process associated with the sport, now that he was into it full-time. "I've always loved my cars, I've always had that passion," Johnson was quoted as saying by the Wanneroo Times.

"For me, it's that release - it's not quite the same as what I got with cricket but it's a great adrenaline rush for me to get my mind off things. You're going pretty quick, you've got so many technical things to think about - when you're going to turn into the corner, braking, feeling the car. It's been a great process - I'm starting to really enjoy it," he added.

What's next

More details on the upcoming event are yet to be known, and we will keep you posted as and when it happens.