×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Big Bash 2018-19: Innovative bat flip to replace coin toss

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
322   //    10 Dec 2018, 16:02 IST

Big Bash, the connoisseur of innovation in T20 cricket, is at it again, this time with a tradition-busting idea of doing away with the 'coin' toss.

Instead, the beautiful figure of a cricket bat will decide who bats/bowls first in the pre-game ritual, replacing the 'heads' and 'tails' with 'hills' and 'flats'.

For the upcoming edition of the Big Bash, a 'specially designed' bat will be flipped to decide the outcome of the toss, with the mount or the flat part of the bat acting as two sides of the coin.

The exercise is fairly common in beach and backyard cricket, the exception being that the bat that will be flipped won't be your average playing bat.

It will be specially crafted bat that ensures a 50-50 probability of a 'hill' or a 'flat', ensuring that the equally divided probability of a coin toss stays.

Chris Lynn, who was recently appointed the captain of Brisbane Heat, will be the first skipper to kickstart the trend before the season opener on December 19.

As quoted by abc.net, Cricket Australia's head of the Big Bash League, Kim McConnie, said: "For me, it's a great moment which reflects what BBL is about. I've got it from great authority at our [bat maker] Kookaburra friends that this is a tested and weighted bat to deliver that equity.

Part of a cricketing tradition for over a century, the humble coin toss has recently gone through a rough storm, with the ICC itself considering scrapping the concept itself to balance out the home advantage to teams.

"Some people don't like change but I'd also challenge people to say when was the last time anyone watched the coin toss or really focused on it to a great extent? Now we are making it much more relevant to families, we are creating a moment which is much more fitting with kids", McConnie added.

After zing bails and umpire cams, Big Bash has tossed yet another unique trick into its kitty.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League 2018-19 Brisbane Heat Cricket
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Big Bash League can challenge the...
RELATED STORY
Mujeeb ur Rahman joins Brisbane Heat ahead of BBL 08
RELATED STORY
Flashback: Big Bash League 2017-18
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks in Big Bash League history
RELATED STORY
The 4 most unique bats in cricket history 
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League: All the important stats and records
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowling spells of all time in the Big Bash League
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Lamichanne signs for Big Bash League 
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League: Revisiting all the past winners
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Match 1 | Wed, 19 Dec, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 2 | Thu, 20 Dec, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers
MLR VS PRS preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars
SYT VS MLS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Dec, 04:30 AM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Dec, 08:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 7 | Mon, 24 Dec, 04:45 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 8 | Mon, 24 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 9 | Wed, 26 Dec, 08:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Dec, 08:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Sun, 30 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 14 | Mon, 31 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Tue, 01 Jan, 03:45 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 16 | Tue, 01 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 17 | Wed, 02 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 18 | Thu, 03 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 19 | Fri, 04 Jan, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 05 Jan, 07:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 21 | Sat, 05 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sun, 06 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 23 | Mon, 07 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 24 | Tue, 08 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 25 | Wed, 09 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 10 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 27 | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 28 | Sun, 13 Jan, 03:45 AM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 29 | Sun, 13 Jan, 07:35 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Match 30 | Sun, 13 Jan, 10:35 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 31 | Mon, 14 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Wed, 16 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 33 | Thu, 17 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 34 | Fri, 18 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 35 | Sat, 19 Jan, 07:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 36 | Sun, 20 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 37 | Mon, 21 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 38 | Tue, 22 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 39 | Wed, 23 Jan, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 40 | Wed, 23 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 41 | Thu, 24 Jan, 10:40 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:40 AM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 43 | Mon, 28 Jan, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 44 | Tue, 29 Jan, 05:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 45 | Tue, 29 Jan, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 46 | Wed, 30 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Thu, 31 Jan, 08:40 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 48 | Fri, 01 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Perth Scorchers
BRH VS PRS preview
Match 49 | Sat, 02 Feb, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Thunder
SYS VS SYT preview
Match 50 | Sun, 03 Feb, 06:45 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 51 | Sun, 03 Feb, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 52 | Thu, 07 Feb, 08:40 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades
HBH VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Fri, 08 Feb, 09:40 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Stars
BRH VS MLS preview
Match 54 | Sat, 09 Feb, 03:45 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Perth Scorchers
ADS VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sat, 09 Feb, 07:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Hobart Hurricanes
SYT VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Sun, 10 Feb, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Sixers
MLS VS SYS preview
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 14 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 15 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 17 Feb, 08:40 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us