New Zealand-A vs Australia-A, 1st Unofficial Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand-A and Australia-A are all set to lock horns in the first game of the two-match unofficial test series starting on Saturday (April 1). The Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln is going to host this exciting contest.

Both teams have announced a strong squad for the series and some of their players have already represented their teams at the national level.

The home team has included the likes of Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell and Ajaz Patel who could play a vital role in deciding the results of the series. They will start the series as favorites, since beating them in their home conditions has not been an easy task.

Meanwhile, the visitors have also included some experienced campaigners in the squad, including the likes of Matt Renshaw, Wes Agar and Jimmy Peirson. All these players are regarded as some of the best in the Australian domestic circuit.

New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Match Details

Match: New Zealand-A vs Australia-A, 1st unofficial test

Date and Time: April 1, 2022, Saturday, 03:00 am IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Pitch Report

The pitch at Bert Sutcliffe is expected to offer a well-balanced surface for the game. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter phase of the game. The batters need to adjust to the pace and bounce before going against bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue is 380-400.

New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Weather Forecast

It’s expected to be partly cloudy in Lincoln on match day, but the chances of rain are very less. Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant with temperatures around the 10-degree Celsius mark.

New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Probable XIs

New Zealand-A

Cam Fletcher, Tom Bruce (c), Robert O’ Donnell, Henry Cooper, Sean Solia, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Brett Randell

Australia-A

Jimmy Peirson, Caleb Jewell, Matt Renshaw (c), Campbell Kellaway, Aaron Hardie, Nathan McSweeney, Mitchell Perry, Wes Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson

New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Match Prediction

New Zealand-A are expected to take full advantage of their home conditions and are expected to edge out the Aussies in this game. Both teams will be eager to win the toss and put some crucial runs on the board.

Prediction: New Zealand-A to win this match.

New Zealand-A vs Australia-A Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

