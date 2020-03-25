New Zealand captain Kane Williamson pens powerful open letter to frontline medical staff

The 29-year-old addressed all the frontline medical workers in New Zealand to reiterate that they are not alone.

Williamson praises them saying they know what 'real pressure' is while they work selflessly under difficult situations.

The COVID-19 outbreak has already caused mayhem all over the globe and has led to sports leagues being suspended everywhere. This includes the English county season, the Indian Premier League, and many other top leagues in the sport.

While spending their time off with their families in isolation, many cricketers have taken up the decision to raise awareness via various social media platforms. Blackcaps skipper Kane Williamson took up the responsibility to do exactly that. The 29-year-old penned an honest and powerful open letter to the frontline medical staff of New Zealand as they prepare to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the letter to all doctors, nurses and caregivers across the country, Williamson began,

"Events of the past few days have made it clear we're living through a health crisis the likes of which we've never seen. There will no doubt be times in the coming days when the scale of what we're facing will seem overwhelming.

"We're so grateful you have our backs.

Williamson then made an earnest remark that despite the pressure that sportsmen and sportswomen face, they ultimately 'play games'. He went on to praise those who work selflessly during such trying circumstances. He highlights that they are the people who face 'real pressure' and lauds them for their effort and their ability to put the greater good ahead of everything else.

"People talk about the pressure sportsmen and women are under to perform, but the truth is we get to do something we love every day for a living. We play games.

"Real pressure is working to save lives. Real pressure is going into work each day while putting your own personal safety on the line for the good of others.

"Every day over the next weeks and months you and your colleagues will be asked to do that.

"It's an enormous responsibility that can only be carried out by the best kind of people: those who put the greater good ahead of all else.

The Blackcaps captain concluded his heartwarming message by drawing upon his own experience of having an entire country supporting you. Williamson reassured them that New Zealand is thoroughly behind them and ends by showing them his gratitude.

"As Blackcaps, we know how amazing it feels to have the support of a country behind you. In that same vein, we need you to know you're not alone. We want you to know that there's a whole country behind you.

"We will get through this and you are a big reason why.

"On behalf of a grateful country, thank you."

Williamson is part of a number of cricketers who have taken to various platforms to send across their message. Many players both past and present have joined in for the greater good of the society.