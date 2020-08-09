New Zealand could have hosted Women's World Cup in 2021, says their Sports Minister

New Zealand sports minister Grant Robertson believes that the country could have hosted the Women’s World Cup next year as scheduled. However, he clarified that they support the ICC’s decision to postpone the event to 2022 due to the Covid19 pandemic.

On Friday, the ICC deferred next year’s women’s ODI World Cup until February-March 2022 because of the rising threat of Covid19 across the world.

“This is obviously a disappointing decision for cricket players and fans around the world and for the White Ferns and their supporters here at home,” Robertson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“The disruption caused by Covid-19 around the world has meant no international women’s cricket has been played and many teams will struggle to even come together to train in the foreseeable future. The organising committee in New Zealand has been working with the government to ensure a safe and enjoyable tournament could be played. We could have done it in 2021, but now we will look to 2022. As a government we have reiterated our commitment to supporting the tournament.”

India and Australia will host the T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022

The ICC also let India retain the hosting rights of the 2021 T20 World Cup while allotting this year’s postponed edition in 2022 to Australia. India will then host the 50-over World Cup in 2023, as scheduled.

New Zealand last played international cricket against India in February at home, after which various sports across the world came to a halt due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

International cricket resumed last month between England and West Indies, followed by the ongoing series between England and Pakistan.

The Caribbean Premier League is also set to begin on August 18, which will be followed by the Indian Premier League on September 18 and women's Big Bash League and T20 Challenge in October.

Later this year, if things go as per plan, India will travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.