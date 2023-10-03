If there's any team that opponents don't want to play in ICC events, it's the ridiculously consistent New Zealand, who just find ways to punch above their weight in these tournaments.

The Kiwis always utilize their resources to their maximum potential with meticulous planning and implementation. A side that has historically been known for their all-rounders and pace bowlers, New Zealand has also seen some quality world-class batters, especially in World Cups.

We look at the highest run-getters for New Zealand in World Cups across all the editions.

#5 Scott Styris, 909 runs

Originally a seam bowler, Brisbane-born all-rounder Scott Styris started working on his batting after a serious knee injury to become a batting all-rounder.

Styris had his share of ups and downs in World Cups but his contributions were limited until the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. He plundered 500 runs at the tournament, averaging nearly 53 while helping his side make it to the semifinals.

The all-rounder, who played in three World Cups from 2003 to 2011, managed to accumulate 909 runs.

#4 Kane Williamson, 911 runs

One of the modern greats, Kane Williamson, finds himself in the fourth position in the top run-getters list for New Zealand in World Cup events. In 23 matches, he has scored 911 runs at an average of 56.93, with two centuries to his name.

Williamson will be ready to go bonkers this World Cup too despite his injury concerns. If things go well, he could pick silverware on the same ground where he got injured in this year's IPL.

#3 Martin Guptill, 995 runs

Former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill became the first Kiwi batter to notch up a double hundred in ODIs when he smoked 237* in just 163 balls against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup. He was also the second-highest run-scorer in the 2011 World Cup.

In 27 innings in World Cups, the enigmatic strokemaker has accumulated 995 runs, averaging 45.36.

#2 Ross Taylor, 1,002 runs

One of the all-time New Zealand greats, Ross Taylor, has to be one of the unsung heroes of world cricket.

Despite scoring more than 6,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs and averaging 45.16 and 48.72, respectively, he is rarely mentioned in debates about modern greats. Taylor, however, has silently served his side in World Cups, scoring more than 1,000 runs and averaging 38.12.

#1 Stephen Fleming, 1,075 runs

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming leads the list of top run-getters for Kiwis in World Cups with 1075 runs, averaging 35.83 in 33 matches in four World Cup appearances.

Fleming took the side to two World Cup semifinals besides winning the inaugural Champions Trophy in 2000 in Kenya.