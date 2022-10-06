New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host a seven-game tri-series between New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan starting on Friday (October 7). The T20I series will be good preparation for all three teams ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage will head to the final next Friday (October 14). Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) and Babar Azam (Pakistan) are the captains of the three teams.

For all three teams, this tri-nation series would serve as the perfect practice and help them find their best combination for the mega event.

New Zealand Tri-series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, October 7

Pakistan v Bangladesh, 7.30 am

Saturday, October 8

Pakistan v New Zealand, 11.30 am

Sunday, October 9

Bangladesh v New Zealand, 11.30 am

Tuesday, October 11

New Zealand v Pakistan, 7.30 am

Wednesday, October 12

Bangladesh v New Zealand, 7.30 am

Thursday, October 13

Bangladesh v Pakistan, 7.30 am

Friday, October 14

Final, 7.30 am

New Zealand Tri-Series 2022: Live Streaming Details

Amazon Prime Video will live stream all the games of the tournament in India.

India: Prime Video

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Pakistan: PTV Sports

Bangladesh: GTV

New Zealand Tri-Series 2022: Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto

