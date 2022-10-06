New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host a seven-game tri-series between New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan starting on Friday (October 7). The T20I series will be good preparation for all three teams ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage will head to the final next Friday (October 14). Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) and Babar Azam (Pakistan) are the captains of the three teams.
For all three teams, this tri-nation series would serve as the perfect practice and help them find their best combination for the mega event.
New Zealand Tri-series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Friday, October 7
Pakistan v Bangladesh, 7.30 am
Saturday, October 8
Pakistan v New Zealand, 11.30 am
Sunday, October 9
Bangladesh v New Zealand, 11.30 am
Tuesday, October 11
New Zealand v Pakistan, 7.30 am
Wednesday, October 12
Bangladesh v New Zealand, 7.30 am
Thursday, October 13
Bangladesh v Pakistan, 7.30 am
Friday, October 14
Final, 7.30 am
New Zealand Tri-Series 2022: Live Streaming Details
Amazon Prime Video will live stream all the games of the tournament in India.
India: Prime Video
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Pakistan: PTV Sports
Bangladesh: GTV
New Zealand Tri-Series 2022: Squads
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Pakistan
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto