New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 2

Pakistan locked horns with New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 8. The Men in Green humbled the Kiwis by six wickets to consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Batting first, the Black Caps posted 147/8 in 20 overs. Devon Conway starred with the bat, scoring 36 runs off 35 balls. Kane Williamson (31) and Mark Chapman (32 off 16 balls) also chipped in with significant contributions.

In response, Babar Azam played a match-winning knock of 79* off 53 balls to take his side home with 10 balls to spare.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB not out off balls with fours



Captain



#NZvPAK | #NZTriSeries not out offballs withfoursCaptain @babarazam258 is named player of the match for his phenomenal knock 🏅 7️⃣9️⃣ not out off 5️⃣3️⃣ balls with 1️⃣1️⃣ fours ✨Captain @babarazam258 is named player of the match for his phenomenal knock 🏅#NZvPAK | #NZTriSeries https://t.co/LFbpmSTzRl

With this win, Pakistan now have two victories from as many games. They have four points under their belt and are currently at the top of the points table.

New Zealand and Bangladesh are yet to open their accounts. However, Williamson and Co. (-0.777) are placed above the Bangla Tigers (-1.050) by virtue of a better net run rate.

Both teams will be keen to taste victory when they face each other in Christchurch on Sunday, October 9.

Babar Azam's unbeaten century guides Pakistan home

Babar Azam led the team from the front with a fine fifty.

Opting to bat first in Christchurch, the New Zealand batters struggled to find boundaries. Pakistan bowlers did exceptionally well to keep the Kiwi batters under check on a good batting wicket. Conway and Williamson just couldn't get going and ate up a few too many deliveries.

A late flourish from Mark Chapman (32 off 16) ensured the hosts posted a challenging total on the board. Haris Rauf (3/28) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/20) were the pick of the bowlers.

With 148 runs to chase, the Men in Green lost Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood cheaply but Babar held things tight from one end.

He anchored the innings with a fine unbeaten fifty to take his side through with six wickets in hand. Shadab Khan, who was promoted to No.4, also played a steady hand, scoring 34 off 22 balls.

Poll : 0 votes