New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Final: New Zealand vs Pakistan probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Pakistan and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the final of the ongoing tri-nation series on Friday (October 14). The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the encounter.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, have been pretty clinical thus far in the white-ball series. They didn't make the greatest of starts after losing to Babar Azam's Pakistan by six wickets on October 8. However, they have made a stupendous comeback since then.

Having won three matches in a row, the Black Caps are in red-hot form. The hosts will go into the game on the back of a 48-run win over Bangladesh. After scoring 208 for five, the Kiwis restricted Shakib Al Hasan's Tigers to 160 for the loss of seven wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, finished second in the points table with three wins from four matches. Barring the match where they lost to New Zealand by nine wickets, the Men in Green looked formidable. They won't be an easy opposition to beat by any means.

Pakistan will go into the final after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday. Mohammad Rizwan was awarded the Player of the Match award for his 69-run knock. Babar Azam also became the fastest Asian to score 11,000 runs in international cricket.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details

Match 6 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Final, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: October 14, 07.30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Christchurch has been excellent for batting and bowlers have had to work hard to get wickets. The track has also helped the chasing team to a large extent and hence, fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be extremely chilly with temperatures around the 8-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the mid-60s. There is no chance of rain as of now and a full match is expected on Friday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Trent Boult.

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Both Pakistan and New Zealand have been excellent thus far in the white-ball series. The two sides are well-balanced and have the potential to win the final. The chasing team should be able to win the final.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this encounter.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming details

Live Streaming: Prime Video

