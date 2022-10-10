New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 4: New Zealand vs Pakistan probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in the fourth match of the ongoing tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, October 11. The hosts will look to return the favor after losing their first game against the Men in Green.

After a poor start to the tri-series, the Kiwis bounced back, beating Bangladesh by eight wickets on Sunday, October 9. The bowlers did an excellent job in restricting the Bangla Tigers to 137/8 in 20 overs.

Devon Conway (70*) and Kane Williamson (30) scored the bulk of runs as New Zealand chased down the target with 13 balls to spare. The Black Caps will hope to keep the momentum going against Pakistan, who are still unbeaten in the tri-series.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvBAN Hear from skipper Kane Williamson with @sparknzsport on Ish Sodhi reaching the milestone of 100 T20I wickets. Sodhi is just the fifth male player to reach the mark. #StatChat Hear from skipper Kane Williamson with @sparknzsport on Ish Sodhi reaching the milestone of 100 T20I wickets. Sodhi is just the fifth male player to reach the mark. #StatChat #NZvBAN https://t.co/t17sarEhBK

Babar Azam and Co. have produced all-round performances to beat Bangladesh and New Zealand in back-to-back games. Babar and Mohammed Rizwan have scored heavily, while the bowlers have backed them brilliantly. The Asian giants will hope to keep their winning run and book a berth in the final.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details

Match 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 4, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: October 11, Tuesday, 07.30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Pitch Report

Hagley Oval is known for producing competitive wickets, with the average first-innings total at the venue being 168. The team winning the toss would prefer to chase on this wicket with the pitch unlikely to change during the course of the game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Christchurch will hover around 13 degrees Celsius at the start of the game. However, it is expected to come down to nine degrees Celsius as the game progresses. There is no chance of precipitation during the game time.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult.

Pakistan

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction

It will be a cracker of a contest when these two top sides lock horns with each other on Tuesday. Both sides have some top players on their roasters and will look to get into rhythm ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan, who have momentum on their side, are likely to win this game and keep their unbeaten run going in the tri-series.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming details

Live Streaming: Prime Video

